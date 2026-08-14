Meels Releases New Single LONELY USA via Lost Highway Records

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Meels has released a new single, LONELY USA, through Nashville-based Lost Highway Records. The singer-songwriter accompanies herself on banjo on the track, which features fiddle work from Fats Kaplin, known for his collaborations with John Prine and Jack White. The song was written by Meels and produced by Peter Groenwald, a member of Hush Kids who has also worked with Liz Longley and Prateek Kuhud, alongside Justin Francis, whose credits include work with Jelly Roll and Leon Bridges. Meels recorded the track at Nashville's Sound Emporium, joined in the studio by Jamie Dick, Robby Handley of Kenosha Kid, Todd Lombardo, and Ilya Portnov.

Accompanying herself on banjo, she sings, 'I spend my nights a talking / To the whistle of the train / Dreaming of a city where they all know my name.' Groenwald previously collaborated with Meels on Tales from a Bird's Bedroom and Across The Raccoon Strait.

''Lonely USA' is a song that I wrote in the midst of my first back-to-back tours,' recalls Meels. 'It tells the fictional story of a town called Lonely, USA, and a young woman who's desperate to leave the place that's only ever brought her heartbreak. For me, it's really a metaphor for stepping into the unknown. It's about that restless feeling of wanting to see what's out there, trusting your instincts, and believing that whatever's waiting beyond the horizon could be everything you've been hoping for.'

Meels has been hailed as 'a country music misfit in the very finest, most traditional sense' by Holler.

After a breakout 2025 that saw her share stages with Old Crow Medicine Show, Molly Tuttle, and Kaitlin Butts, she recently opened for Margo Price and Carter Faith on select dates and hit the road with Nitty Gritty Dirt Band for their All The Good Times: The Farewell Tour.

Raised among the redwoods of Mill Valley, Meels (born Amelia Einhorn) grew up immersed in music, influenced early on by artists like John Denver, Iris DeMent, The Beatles, and Peter, Paul and Mary.

Released in January 2026, her seven-track EP Across The Raccoon Strait marked a creative turning point. In a recent feature, People observed, 'Diving into the world of Meels head-first is the only way to go about it, and Across the Raccoon Strait offers a concise look at the mind of the budding artist, with tender vulnerabilities layered throughout catchy, carnival-esque soundbites and cheery riffs she has eloquently labeled as 'critter country.'' Billboard noted, ''Out West,' as with the rest of the EP, showcases Meels as an artist unflinchingly embracing the influences and idiosyncrasies that shape her musical voice.' COWGIRL Magazine said, '[The EP] reflects transition, self-trust, and creative clarity, with standout tracks like 'Vultures,' 'The Wizard,' and the heartfelt closer 'Marsha June.'' Nashville Scene declared, 'The songs on Racoon Strait mark the arrival of a one-of-a-kind lyricist.'

Meels – Tour Dates

8/31 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark +

9/11-13 – Bristol, TN – Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion 2026

9/15-19 – Nashville, TN – Americanafest 2026

9/18 – Nashville, TN – Western AF Showcase at Americanafest

9/24-27 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond 2026

9/30 – Ventura, CA – Majestic Theatre *

10/1 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort & Casino *

10/2 – Fresno, CA – Warnors Theatre *

+ with The Brudi Brothers

* with Old Crow Medicine Show

Meels is set to perform at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, AMERICANAFEST, and Bourbon & Beyond this fall, and will also rejoin Old Crow Medicine Show on tour.

Photo Credit: Mikayla LoBasso



Photo Credit: Mikayla LoBasso

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