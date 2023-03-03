Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mckenna Grace Releases 'Bittersweet 16' EP

Mar. 03, 2023  

Rising global superstar Mckenna Grace releases her debut EP, Bittersweet 16, today via Photo Finish Records. The eagerly anticipated 8-track EP features Mckenna's smash hit single, "Ugly Crier," already released tracks "Checkered Vans," and "Post Party Trauma" as well as five brand new songs including new single, "Buzzkill Baby".

Mckenna also releases the music video for "Buzzkill Baby." With treatment created by Grace, the video shows an in-charge Mckenna fronting her band defiantly chastising her past relationships, "Left me crying in the bathroom on my birthday...you're such a buzzkill baby".

About the EP Mckenna says, "I'm so happy to finally be releasing this ep! I'm excited for everyone to finally hear them. Getting into music has really been a dream. It's been a lot of fun and I've learned a lot about myself. Music has been a different type of creative outlet for me. It's way more personal. Writing has been therapy, it's been really heart breaking and I've cried writing and listening to songs, but it has also been fun and has brought me so much joy. I hope ya'll love this project as much as I do and dance around your house"

Of the single release Grace adds, ""Buzzkill Baby" is definitely one of my favorite songs on here, and I'm really excited for people to be able to jam out to it. I hope anyone who listens to my music and can relate to the darker feelings will know that eventually it passes and it's normal and okay to feel things- happy, sad, angry, lonely, frustrated...just don't give up."

The +45M streaming rising musician continues to receive tremendous fan and industry attention, including Mckenna's upcoming interviews with Brooke Reese on Apple 1 Music. and online profiles in Teen Vogue, People and Paste Magazines. The Bittersweet 16 EP release follows a fast-growing musical fan base for Grace which earlier this month included rave reviews for Grace's sold-out performance at Los Angeles' Moroccan Lounge.

In addition to music the in-demand artist, Mckenna will reprise her starring role in Ghostbusters Afterlife, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 Jason Reitmen helmed +200M box-office smash "Ghostbusters" reboot. Mckenna is also slated to continue her Emmy nominated role in the Hulu Original, The Handmaids Tale. It was also recently announced that Mckenna will both star and executive produce Dan Kay's opioid drama Spider & Jessie and will lend her vocal talents alongside Kim Kardashian and North West in Paramount's Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, set for release in 2023.

