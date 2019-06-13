Maxi Priest Shares New Single I'M ALRIGHT feat. Shaggy

International superstar Maxi Priest has shared "I'm Alright (feat. Shaggy)", the first single off of his forthcoming album It All Comes Back To Love. Produced entirely by Shaggy, It All Comes Back To Love is set to release on August 23rd via S-Curve Records. Fans can check out the single exclusively on Forbes. The single made its world radio premiere on Ebro Darden's Beats 1program today as well. Fans can stream and purchase the single here.

It All Comes Back To Love will be available for pre-order on July 26th, with an instant-grat download available with purchase. It All Comes Back To Love is the follow-up to 2014's Easy To Love.

With excitement towards the single, Maxi shares, "My new single 'I'm Alright', featuring my good friend Shaggy, is a thought that comes through experience that I'm sure many of us can relate to - of human emotions of envy and jealousy." He continued, "'I'm Alright' is a beacon of light, a positive upliftment with music as the vehicle of change and transcendence, turning a negative into a positive, a bad into a good... 'Music makes you feel like dancing with so many emotions we sing.../ Set me free to the music, to the music... My heart it beats, to the music.'"

Only a handful of singers succeed in transcending their genre without losing the essence of who they are. Maxi is one of those artists whose own unique vision has led him to tremendous international success, being the first reggae artist to have a No. 1 hit worldwide, including the U.S. Billboard charts.

Maxi is the first British-born singer to graduate from the London reggae sound-system Saxon Studio International, introducing the sound of lovers' rock to a global audience. Before joining Saxon, Maxi embraced Rastafari and served an apprenticeship with South London soundsystem Negus Negast and the legendary Jah Shaka. Throughout his entire career, Maxi has adhered to the principles of his faith by making conscious music of all kinds.

Maxi Priest's upcoming album It All Comes Back To Love is set to release on August 23rd via S-Curve Records. For more information, please visit: http://www.maxipriest.com/

Upcoming tour dates:

July 6th - Bay Field, WI @ Lake Superior Big Top Chautaqua

July 20th - Wilmington, DE @ The Queen

July 27th - Danbury, CT @ Ives Concerts Park

August 4th - Brooklyn, NY @ Ford Amphitheatre

August 10th - Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center





