Max Styler Releases 'Supernatural' EP

Max Styler's crafty production chops shine through on his Supernatural EP. Featuring singles "Animal," "Sweet" and "Gimme That Funk," the EP takes listeners on a house music infused journey from the pool to the nightclub. Along the way, Styler enlists the help of collaborators The Griswolds, Bok Nero, Elanese, Alex Hosking and Moon Man.



Supernatural continues Max Styler's voyage into sun-kissed house music, following in the footsteps of last year's Feel It EP. This new body of work contains some of Styler's strongest material to-date. Cuts from the EP have seen widespread support from DJs around the world, including Steve Aoki, Tiësto, Diplo and David Guetta. Coming off a recent EDC Weekendperformance, Max Styler is set to join his labelmates and friends next weekend at the DIM MAK Takeover of the Miller Lite Oasis Stage at Milwaukee's Summerfest and the DIM MAK Takeover at Montreal's Bal En Blanc Festival.

Max Styler has graduated from musical whiz kid to accomplished and seasoned producer, since signing to Dim Mak when he was only 18 years old. Styler's unique sound has earned him both commercial appeal and underground cloud. In 2018, he performed one of his most popular singles "Shakalaka" alongside collaborators Steve Aoki, Deorro and MAKJ at Coachella. Prior to that, "Knock Me Down," his single alongside MAKJ was licensed by Starz for a fall season promotional trailer. A career-defining moment for the California native was 2018's "Feel It" EP, which highlighted a period of sonic growth. The EP's title track became Styler's best performing record at radio to date, peaking at #24 on Billboard's Dance/Mix Show Airplay Chart. Outside of his own original material, Styler has lent his production touch to a collaborative remix (with TWERL) of Diplo and Lil Xan's "Color Blind" and was also tapped to assemble a mix for BBC Radio 1's Diplo and Friends show. If one thing is for sure, Max Styler is always evolving-and we can't wait to be along for the Supernatural ride.





Related Articles View More Music Stories