“Love And War” follows the summer release of Drazen's Someday EP.

Oct. 20, 2023

Max Drazen Releases Soulful New Breakup Anthem 'Love and War'

Max Drazen releases the soaring new single “Love And War” via Field Trip Recordings/Capitol Records. Relaying details of a painful breakup, the polished, genre-defying release is the perfect showcase of the rising artist's daring R&B-pop sensibility and velvety voice.

“It's hard to watch it all fall apart into pieces, this ain't what I thought that I wanted or needed,” he croons amidst swelling strings and a bombastic R&B beat. Drazen then lays his emotions bare on the vulnerable chorus: “I don't want you with nobody unless I'm that somebody.” Raw and relatable, the bittersweet song also delivers seductive percussion and hooks.

“Love And War” follows the summer release of Drazen's Someday EP, which includes the touching titular single, as well as “More (Like That),” “Swoop,” and “Five Three.” Effortlessly incorporating R&B, pop and rap, Drazen crafts radio-ready tracks exploring romance and heartache. Although new to the music world, the genre-blurring artist is already turning heads with his sleek pop gems.

With “Love And War,” Drazen showcases the full extent of his talent with a blistering anthem bursting with honesty and emotion.

Photo Credit: Luke Orlando



