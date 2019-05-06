Mavis Staples' New Album 'We Get By' to be Released on May 24

Due to unforeseen production issues, Mavis Staples' new album We Get By will now be released on May 24; you can pre-order the album HERE.



Mavis and Ben Harper are thrilled to share that their debut performance of "We Get By" will take place on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, May 20. Hailed by NPR as "one of America's defining voices of freedom and peace," Staples is the kind of once-in-a-generation artist whose impact on music and culture would be difficult to overstate.



The release of We Get By will also align with three celebratory shows that Mavis will spend among her musical friends. Commemorating her 80th birthday this year and presented by Newport Folk, the shows will take place at New York City's Apollo Theater, Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and Los Angeles's Theatre at Ace Hotel.

Called 'Mavis & Friends: Celebrating 80 Years of Mavis Staples', the trio of shows will feature Mavis and new special guests each night including David Byrne, Jason Isbell, Jon Batiste, John Prine, Elle King, Benjamin Booker and many more. Proceeds from the Mavis & Friends shows will go directly towards extending the Newport Folk Festivals Foundation's support of music education programs in New York, Nashville and Los Angeles.



"I'm the messenger," Staples says on the eve of her 80th birthday. "That's my job - it has been for my whole life - and I can't just give up while the struggle's still alive. We've got more work to do, so I'm going to keep on getting stronger and keep on delivering my message every single day."





TOUR DATES

5/9 - New York, NY - Mavis & Friends: Celebrating 80 Years of Mavis Staples SOLD OUT

5/15 - Nashville, TN - Mavis & Friends: Celebrating 80 Years of Mavis Staples

5/22 - Los Angeles, CA - Mavis & Friends: Celebrating 80 Years of Mavis Staples

5/31 - Ogden, UT - Ogden Music Festival

6/9 - Nelsonville, OH - Nelsonville Music Festival 2019

6/23 - Dublin, Ireland - Olympia Theatre

6/25 - Norrmalm, Sweden - Nalen

6/26 - 6/30 - Worthy Farm, UK - Glastonbury Festival 2019

6/27 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Theater Carré

6/28 - Antwerpen, Belgium - Open-Air Theatre

7/2 - Bath, UK - The Forum

7/4 - London, UK - Roundhouse

7/5 - Paris, France - La Cantine de la Cigale

7/6 - Lyon, France - Theatres Romaines De Fourviere

7/16 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks w/ Norah Jones

7/17 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen

7/19 - Chicago, IL - Pitchfork Music Festival

7/20 - Lincoln, NE - ZooFest

7/31 - Cape May, NJ - Cape May Convention Hall

8/1 - Vienna, VA - Filene Center at Wolf Trap w/ Lyle Lovett

8/3 - Lagrange, GA - Sweetland Amphitheatre at Boyd Park

8/10 - Lexington, KY - Railbird Festival

8/11 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands Festival

9/6 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center for the Performing Arts w/ Brandi Carlile

9/14 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden w/ Brandi Carlile

9/21 - North Adams, MA - FreshGrass Festival

9/22 - East Aurora, NY - Borderland Festival

10/5 - Florence, AL - Shoals Fest





