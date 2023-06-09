Maude Latour Unveils New EP 'Twin Flame' Ahead of Gov Ball Debut

Rising alt-pop star Maude Latour unveils her latest EP Twin Flame today via Warner Records.

Under the spell of new love, the 7-track project soundtracks her real-life budding romance, featuring recently-dropped tracks “I am not the sun,” “Lunch" and “Heaven” which incited critical praise right out of the gate, including Rolling Stone, Billboard, Wonderland, and V Magazine who raved, “tailor-made as a soundtrack for falling in love.”

This weekend, she will celebrate the release with what promises to be an unforgettable performance (her first!) at Governors Ball in her hometown New York City. The upcoming set is the latest in a series of festival appearances from Maude this summer, including BottleRock Napa Valley and Bleached Festival this August. Be on the lookout for more show announcements coming next week!

Among many 2022 highlights with the release of her 001 EP, Maude’s "plush indie pop" was hailed in The New York Times; her Lollapalooza appearance landed her on the front page of the Chicago Tribune; and she received praise from the likes of NPR, Rolling Stone, Variety, NYLON, V Magazine, and many more. She also headlined her what is this feeling? tour in addition to making appearances at Austin City Limits and All Things Go Festival.