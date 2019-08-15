Matty Carlock Teams Up With Roc Nation's Casanova In His New Video For 'Quick Love'

Less than a year after his February release of debut solo LP The Jailbirds, Matty Carlockdelivers another hip hop trailblazer. Out today with XS Noize, "Quick Love," featuring New York rap staple, Casanova, is a story of post-heartbreak parties and hookups. With a catchy hook and solid, danceable beat, this duo brings their talent as producers into the song along with their musical skills. The video is a celebration of New York and the relationships and freedom found within the chaos of the city. The juxtaposition of community and loneliness in the video parallels the themes of desire and loss in the song, and seems to call out Matty's own history of being present in multiple worlds and genres at the same time.



Matty Carlock's musical career may seem like a bit of everything, but what ties it all together is the undeniable passion behind the songs. With overlapping presences in hip-hop, hardcore, and Americana; the multi-faceted, former behind-the-scenes writer and producer for upcoming rappers Albee Al and Bulletproof Belv and onetime frontman of Shai Hulud is truly a jack of all trades. "Quick Love" sees him sliding back into hip hop after his rock-centric LP release earlier this year. The New Jersey native brings a refreshing blend of all the genres that have brought attention to the state's music scene in the past while continuing to push it forward in his own way.

Watch the "Quick Love" music video here:





