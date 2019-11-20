Mattiel Shares 'Millionaire' Video and Announces Tour

Lauded Atlanta band Mattiel have shared the video to "Millionaire," taken from their much acclaimed second album, Satis Factory, which was released on ATO Records in June. The band have also revealed touring plans and will be making their first run of coast-to-coast American dates since Satis Factory's release, kicking off in Houston, Texas on January 23rd and winding their way around the country, taking in Los Angeles, the West Coast, the South, the Midwest, Canada, New York City and the East Coast. Tickets on sale Friday, November 22nd @ 10am local time. All dates below!

Filmed at a Southern state fair, and directed by frontwoman Mattiel Brown, the "Millionaire" video documents the faces of the hardworking fairground ride operators, sidestall workers and bucking broncos as day turns to dusk and then into evening. Says Mattiel, "Besides the nostalgia factor from my childhood, I wanted to shoot the video at a state fair because there's such an eerie juxtaposition between the bright lights and the actual people who run the cheap thrills. The need for instant gratification is a very American, western-world thing. No matter the mental or physical cost, entertainment is always readily available. But funny enough, inside this huge funfair of rides and games, a lot of the people I ran into didn't look entertained at all."

The song itself, a languid lament delivered in Nico-esque tones, was written, she explains, "about high expectations and empty promises. I suppose it serves as my own warning against complacency. It's also the song that inspired the title of the album."

The last few months have been action packed for the band who first won international praise for their self titled Burger Records' debut in 2017. Championed by Jack White - who took them out on arena shows around the US - the band signed to ATO for the release of Satis Factory. Their dynamic live performances landed them their TV debut, first in the UK on the BBC's prestigious Later...with Jools Holland and then on NBC's Last Call in the U.S, before touring extensively in the UK Europe, on a run that included an impressive three sets - on three different stages - at this summer's Glastonbury Festival. "Millionaire" follows previous impressive videos, "Keep The Change," "Je Ne Me Connais Pas" and "Food For Thought."

The band, anchored by the impressive talents of guitarist and co-songwriter Jonah Swilley, initially met in 2014 through the local music scene in Atlanta. Mattiel Brown, who had never fronted a band before and was working full time as a graphic designer, found the musical camaraderie and shared vision that she'd been seeking.The process of recording Satis Factory was built upon the success of Swilley and Mattiel's time working together on their debut album. It's a team that just works. "Jonah will put a structure together and send it to me through an email," Mattiel explains. "And then we'll restructure it if we need to and I'll write a melody and lyrics to it and eventually record it."

Where the first record was confident, Satis Factory is even more so. This is probably down to the chemistry between them; they seem in awe of each other. "Some of Mattiel's best lyrical writing is effortless," Jonah says. "She's thoughtful with what she wants to say as an artist, but also understands pop sensibilities."

Catch Mattiel Live:

1/23/20 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall Upstairs

1/24/20 - Dallas, TX - Three Links

1/25/20 - Austin, TX - Barracuda

1/28/20 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar*

1/29/20 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room*

1/31/20 - Los Angeles, CA - Bootleg*

2/1/20 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord*

2/4/20 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir*

2/6/20 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret*

2/8/20 - Seattle, WA - Sunset*

2/11/20 - Boise, ID - Neurolux*

2/12/20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge*

2/15/20 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake*

2/18/20 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

2/19/20 - St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill

2/21/20 - Nashville, TN - The High Watt

2/22/20 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl

*With Calvin Love supporting





