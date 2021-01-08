Matthew Alec and The Soul Electric Share Single 'Cleveland Time'

Jazz fusion ensemble Matthew Alec and The Soul Electric has shared a new single off their upcoming debut album Cleveland Time, due to be released February 19, 2020 on Cleveland Time Records. The single, also titled "Cleveland Time", and accompanying video are premiering now exclusively with Jazziz. The new track conjures up images of a bustling downtown Cleveland, complete with a horn section feature courtesy of multitalented jazz musician Tom 'Bones' Malone and vocalist Minus the Alien. Fans can listen to "Cleveland Time" now below.

"'Cleveland Time' is the last track I wrote for the album," says saxophonist Matthew Alec on the new single. "I thought the album had the makings of a great fusion record, but it was missing that 'epic' title track to bring it all together cohesively. The sax hook was written during a practice session of mine... I just started playing it and liked how catchy and forceful it was. I also liked that it was primarily in the altissimo register which I haven't really heard done before. I told my friend Ameer Williamson (Minus the Alien) that I wanted him to write a verse that was artistic and focused on downtown Cleveland's resurgence. He hit the nail right on the head. Jared Lees is the newest member of the group and he has that rare gift of being a great bass soloist so it was important for me to give him the opportunity to show that. The bass solo really sings on this. As far as Tom Malone's involvement, I dreamt that up at 4am one night. As it turned out he wound up really digging what we were doing and added one killer horn section and absolutely destroyed the trombone solo that I find myself singing along with every time I hear it. I can't imagine the tune or the record for that matter without him being on it. Everything literally came together perfectly."

Cleveland Time is the first release from the group that features Matthew Alec (tenor saxophone and EWI), Brian Woods (piano, keyboards, organs, plus vocals on "Give What You Take" and "Baby You Got Me"), Steven Forest Sanders (guitar, plus vocals on "Enigma Man"), Jared Lees (bass), Jeremiah Hawkins (percussion, plus drums on "Baby You Got Me"), and Leon Henault (drums). The album also features special guests Tom 'Bones' Malone (trombone and horn section on "Cleveland Time"), MINUS THE ALIEN (vocals on "Cleveland Time"), and Tim Coyne (trumpet on "Blues For McCoy and "Enigma Man"). Cleveland Time is available to pre-save now at bit.ly/3fSYso7.

Jazz. Funk. Pop. Soul. Blues. These genres all describe the eclectic high-energy jazz fusion group Matthew Alec and The Soul Electric. Led by saxophonist Matthew Alec, the six-piece ensemble boasts a roster of talented and accomplished musicians with very diverse backgrounds that came together with the goal of combining the technical artistry of jazz with all the hooks associated with pop music.

