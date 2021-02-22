Matthew Alec & The Soul Electric Release Debut Jazz-Fusion Album 'Cleveland Time'

Jazz fusion ensemble Matthew Alec and The Soul Electric has released their new album Cleveland Time via Cleveland Time Records. Working alongside Cleveland-based producer Jim Stewart, the album is finally ready to be released after being recorded in multiple sessions because of the ongoing pandemic. Fans can stream Cleveland Time in its entirety now at bit.ly/3fSYso7

Cleveland Time marks the first album release from the group that features Matthew Alec (tenor saxophone and EWI), Brian Woods (piano, keyboards, organs, plus vocals on "Give What You Take" and "Baby You Got Me"), Steven Forest Sanders (guitar, plus vocals on "Enigma Man"), Jared Lees (bass), Jeremiah Hawkins (percussion, plus drums on "Baby You Got Me"), and Leon Henault (drums). The album also features special guests Tom 'Bones' Malone (trombone and horn section on "Cleveland Time"), MINUS THE ALIEN (vocals on "Cleveland Time"), and Tim Coyne (trumpet on "Blues For McCoy" and "Enigma Man"). Tomorrow night, the band will be presenting an album release stream live from music venue BOP STOP in Cleveland at 8p ET on BOP STOP's Facebook page. The show will be free to watch, but any donations for the band can be made at givebutter.com/SoulElectric.

"This album has a little bit of everything in it which is exactly what I set out to do," says saxophonist Matthew Alec. "I wanted a few tunes that were short with strong hooks that would capture people's attention, I wanted to feature our two vocalists on a tune of their own, I wanted to have at least a couple of traditional modern jazz tunes for the jazz fans out there, and I wanted to feature an industry legend... where I completely lucked out and found Bones Malone who loved the project. Whether you're a jazz, funk, soul, or even pop music fan I think this album has something on it for you."

To celebrate the album release, Matthew Alec and The Soul Electric have shared a video for "Never With You." Fans can check out the new music video now below.

Prior to the album release, Matthew Alec and The Soul Electric shared singles "Give What You Take," "Cleveland Time," and "Baby You Got Me." From the heartfelt meaning behind "Baby You Got Me" to the busy, bustling sounds of "Cleveland Time" and the genre-bending experience provided by "Give What You Take," the singles have all made appearances on sites such as Jazziz, SoulTracks, Jazz Monthly, Cleveland.com, Glide Magazine, and more.

