Matt Stillwell Re-Records 'Hey Dad'

A newly recorded version of country star Matt Stillwell's 2015 hit, "Hey Dad," a powerful song about the devastating loss of a father, was released today, June 11, 2021. Written by Stillwell and Lynn Hutton and released via 723 Entertainment, "Hey Dad (2021)," is available to radio via PlayMPE and will impact radio on June 21, 2021.

Fans can stream/purchase "Hey Dad (2021)" below.

Originally released in 2015 to honor the memory of Stillwell's father, "Hey Dad" has continued to elicit heartfelt stories from people around the globe. "Whether you lost your dad this past year or 20 years ago, the sentiment of loss remains the same," said Stillwell. "I decided to re-record this song because of the stories that keep coming in since it was first released. I truly believe that "Hey Dad" is a major reason I'm on this earth. It allows me to talk about my dad every day, hear other people tell me about their dads, and makes me want to be the best dad I can be." A behind-the-scenes look at the re-recording of "Hey Dad (2021)" premiered on Taste of Country.

The updated version, "Hey Dad (2021)," which premiered on Sounds Like Nashville, was produced by noted songwriter Lynn Hutton (Eric Church, Jason Aldean, Jon Pardi, FGL, and others). Brent Anderson (Chris Jansen, Dustin Lynch, CJ Solar, and others), is featured on background vocals and plays guitar and keys on the new version.

This past year, Stillwell has been busy entertaining fans on his socially distanced acoustic "Hometown House Party Tour." When not on the road, he has been writing and recording songs for his next album project due out later this year.



Singer/songwriter, Matt Stillwell, is a nationally touring artist from Sylva, North Carolina who has had three Billboard Top Country charting singles and numerous music videos in rotation on CMT. Stillwell has opened for many of today's superstars and is currently headlining the "Matt Stillwell Hometown House Party Tour" playing intimate shows for fans nationwide.

Various brand partnerships have included Budweiser, Ole Smoky Moonshine, Textron Off Road, Ollie's Bargain Outlets, Ezra Brooks Bourbon, and more. National media appearances and features include "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives," ACM's Fremont Street Experience, CBS Sunday Morning, Fox & Friends, NFL Network, and more.

Matt founded the 723 Foundation in honor of heralded college baseball coach, Keith LeClair. The 723 Foundation will serve as his vehicle to support causes he cares deeply about.

