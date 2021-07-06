Matt Stell & Whiskey Jam Present Frontline Fest

RECORDS Nashville/Arista Nashville chart-topping, platinum-selling artist Matt Stell will team up with Whiskey Jam to present Frontline Fest - a throwdown to honor frontline healthcare workers - on Monday, July 12 in Nashville. The free concert, open to anyone 21+, will kick-off at 6pm from the parking lot at Losers, located at 1911 Division St. in Nashville, TN. Any frontline worker who presents their work ID will get to skip the line and head straight for the stage, with performances from Collin Raye, Walker Hayes, Tenille Arts, Adam Doleac, Hannah Dasher and Southerland in addition to Stell.



Stell, whose aunt is a frontline healthcare worker at home in Arkansas, said: "What's better than a Whiskey Jam parking lot shindig with a fresh crop of badass country artists on the rise along with a bona fide solid gold country legend you ask? Well the answer is honoring our frontline healthcare workers while we throw all the way down. Also I get to play in Collin Raye's band and he's gonna sing 'Little Rock,' hell yeah! I can't think of a better time honestly. See y'all at the Winners/Losers parking lot, 6:00pm CT for Frontline Fest."



Ward Guenther, co-founder of Whiskey Jam and host of the Ward Guenther Show on Apple Music, said: "Whiskey Jam is excited to team up with Matt and celebrate a return to live music in Nashville. This show is a small token of our appreciation for the tireless work over countless hours by all of our frontline workers."



During Monday's Frontline Fest, Stell will surely share his latest hit, "That Ain't Me No More," which he recently performed on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Written by Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Smith Ahnquist, Jake Mitchell and Nick Donley and co-produced by Matt with Ash Bowers, "That Ain't Me No More" is quickly rising on the country radio charts, following his back-to-back No. 1 singles "Prayed For You" and "Everywhere But On." As one of only eight debut country artists in the last six years to have their first two singles top the charts, Matt will join Old Dominion, Miranda Lambert and Toby Keith on tour starting this summer.