Matt Corby and Tash Sultana Debut Video for 'Talk It Out'

Matt Corby's video for his latest single "Talk It Out," featuring fellow Australian multi-instrumentalist Tash Sultana, debuts today. The video was produced by Melbourne artist Andrew Onorato-who is known for his work on Childish Gambino's animated video for "Feels Like Summer"-and creatively directed by Corby and Sultana's mutual friend Pat Fox.

Watch the video below!

"I'd like to give a big thank you to the artists behind this clip, Andrew Onorato and Pat Fox, for creating this amazing visual trip," said Corby. "I'm super proud to share a songwriting experience with someone who I hold up so highly, and seeing how we both hate being in front of the camera we decided to make a wicked animation that combines both our styles and backgrounds," Sultana adds.

Last week, "Talk It Out" was #1 most played song on Australia's triple j and has already garnered over 2.5 million streams globally.

In the last 18 months Sultana has toured 20 countries, sold over 500,000 tickets and even made music history in London where she became the first artist in the world to sell out three dates at London's Brixton Academy without an album released. Corby recently performed sold-out shows at London's Roundhouse and two nights at Kentish Town Forum. Between the two of them, they have achieved 6 multi-platinum singles and over 750 million streams on Spotify alone.

Additionally, Corby is set to embark on a headlining North American tour in the spring of 2020. The run of shows includes stops at New York's Webster Hall, Los Angeles' The Fonda,Chicago's Metro, Seattle's Neptune and more. See below for complete tour dates.

MATT CORBY LIVE

April 17, 2020-Vancouver, BC-Commodore Ballroom

April 18, 2020- Vancouver, BC-Commodore Ballroom

April 20, 2020-Seattle, WA-Neptune

April 22, 2020-San Francisco, CA-August Hall

April 24, 2020-Los Angeles, CA-The Fonda

April 28, 2020-Chicago, IL-Metro

April 30, 2020-Toronto, ON-Queen Elizabeth Theatre

May 1, 2020- Toronto, ON-Queen Elizabeth Theatre

May 3, 2020-Montreal, QC-MTELUS

May 4, 2020-Boston, MA-Paradide

May 6, 2020-Baltimore, MD-Ram's Head

May 8, 2020-New York, NY-Webster Hall





