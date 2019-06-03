Matt And Kim Announce 'Grand' 10 Year Celebration Tour

MATT AND KIM, the duo known for infectious, beat-driven anthems and explosive live shows, announce the GRAND 10 YEAR CELEBRATION TOUR to mark the anniversary of the release of their breakout album. The 2009 LP, which was the Brooklyn duo's second, was recorded by Matt and Kim in Matt's childhood bedroom in rural Vermont and packed with hits including "Daylight", "Lessons Learned" and "Good Ol' Fashion Nightmare".

Of the album and tour, Matt says, "In celebration of its 10 year anniversary, we're going on a US tour playing our album GRAND in its entirety (as well as a bunch of other songs)! This album totally changed me and Kim's lives, but some of the songs off GRAND we've never even played live before. We're really excited we get to do this trip and we've never done anything like it. It's gonna be special."

Matt and Kim's Grand 10 Year Celebration Tour kicks off October 17th and fittingly ends with two NY shows in November. Tickets are on sale Friday, June 7 at 10am local time at mattandkim.com.

Upon its release, GRAND was hailed as "exhilarating" (Rolling Stone) "obscenely catchy" (Entertainment Weekly) and "self-production at its best - energetic, inventive and mildly destructive" (NME). GRAND includes the singles "Daylight" which has reached RIAA certified platinum status and "Lessons Learned" which earned the band an MTV Video Music Award for Breakthrough Video, an MTV Woodie Award for Best Video and named SPIN's #1 Video of the Year.

What was said of them at the time - "Matt Johnson and Kim Schifino have established a hard-won reputation as a raucous live juggernaut" (NPR) - holds true today as the tour-loving Brooklyn duo continue to incite non-stop dance parties at every venue they play. The band has performed sold-out headlining tours across North America and wowed fans around the globe. They've performed to thousands upon thousands at many major music festivals including Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Coachella, Firefly, Gov Ball, Outside Lands, Corona Capital, Summerfest, Big Day Out, Fuji, V, Pukkelpop and Ultra.

Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime chance to experience Matt and Kim playing GRAND live and in full!

MATT AND KIM GRAND 10 YEAR CELEBRATION TOUR:

10/17 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

10/18 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

10/19 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

10/21 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/22 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/24 - Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre

10/25 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

10/26 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

10/29 - Denver, CO @ Odgen Theatre

10/31 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

11/1 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/2 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

11/4 - SF, CA @ Warfield Theatre

11/5 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

11/7 - LA, CA @ The Novo

11/8 - Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater

11/9 - Tempe, AX @ Marquee Theatre

11/11 - Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

11/12 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/13 - Austin, TX @ Emo's

11/15 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

11/16 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

11/17 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate

11/19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

11/20 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

11/22 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/23 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

11/24 - NYC @ Terminal 5

11/25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel





