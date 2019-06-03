Matt And Kim Announce 'Grand' 10 Year Celebration Tour
MATT AND KIM, the duo known for infectious, beat-driven anthems and explosive live shows, announce the GRAND 10 YEAR CELEBRATION TOUR to mark the anniversary of the release of their breakout album. The 2009 LP, which was the Brooklyn duo's second, was recorded by Matt and Kim in Matt's childhood bedroom in rural Vermont and packed with hits including "Daylight", "Lessons Learned" and "Good Ol' Fashion Nightmare".
Of the album and tour, Matt says, "In celebration of its 10 year anniversary, we're going on a US tour playing our album GRAND in its entirety (as well as a bunch of other songs)! This album totally changed me and Kim's lives, but some of the songs off GRAND we've never even played live before. We're really excited we get to do this trip and we've never done anything like it. It's gonna be special."
Matt and Kim's Grand 10 Year Celebration Tour kicks off October 17th and fittingly ends with two NY shows in November. Tickets are on sale Friday, June 7 at 10am local time at mattandkim.com.
Upon its release, GRAND was hailed as "exhilarating" (Rolling Stone) "obscenely catchy" (Entertainment Weekly) and "self-production at its best - energetic, inventive and mildly destructive" (NME). GRAND includes the singles "Daylight" which has reached RIAA certified platinum status and "Lessons Learned" which earned the band an MTV Video Music Award for Breakthrough Video, an MTV Woodie Award for Best Video and named SPIN's #1 Video of the Year.
What was said of them at the time - "Matt Johnson and Kim Schifino have established a hard-won reputation as a raucous live juggernaut" (NPR) - holds true today as the tour-loving Brooklyn duo continue to incite non-stop dance parties at every venue they play. The band has performed sold-out headlining tours across North America and wowed fans around the globe. They've performed to thousands upon thousands at many major music festivals including Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Coachella, Firefly, Gov Ball, Outside Lands, Corona Capital, Summerfest, Big Day Out, Fuji, V, Pukkelpop and Ultra.
Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime chance to experience Matt and Kim playing GRAND live and in full!
MATT AND KIM GRAND 10 YEAR CELEBRATION TOUR:
10/17 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater
10/18 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
10/19 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
10/21 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
10/22 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
10/24 - Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre
10/25 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
10/26 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
10/29 - Denver, CO @ Odgen Theatre
10/31 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
11/1 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
11/2 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
11/4 - SF, CA @ Warfield Theatre
11/5 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory
11/7 - LA, CA @ The Novo
11/8 - Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater
11/9 - Tempe, AX @ Marquee Theatre
11/11 - Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
11/12 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/13 - Austin, TX @ Emo's
11/15 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
11/16 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
11/17 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate
11/19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
11/20 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
11/22 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues
11/23 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
11/24 - NYC @ Terminal 5
11/25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel