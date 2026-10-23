Mathematics Releases 'Knowledge My Wisdom' ft Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, Planet Asia & Popa Wu
The single precedes Mathematics' full album, which features collaborations with Method Man, U-God, AZ, Rome Streetz, Cormega, Skyzoo and others.
Wu-Tang Clan's own Mathematics has released his new single 'Knowledge My Wisdom,' which features Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, Planet Asia and Popa Wu. 'Knowledge My Wisdom' is now available at all DSPs.
After pairing up two of hip-hop's most celebrated lyricists, Method Man and AZ on the project's first single 'God Body,' Mathematics and Wu-Tang return with 'Knowledge My Wisdom,' featuring Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, Planet Asia and Popa Wu.
Mathematics' forthcoming album, Black Samson: The Saga Continues, will be released on 11.6.26, and it is the follow-up to Black Samson: The Bastard Swordsman (which was released in April, 2025) and topped the iTunes Rap chart. The project is produced in its entirety by Mathematics and features collaborations with Method Man, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, U-God, AZ, Ransom, Cormega, Rome Streetz, Che Noir, Skyzoo, Planet Asia, Grafh, NEMS, and Cory Gunz, among others.
Mathematics is one of the most essential figures in Wu-Tang history. He designed the group's legendary and iconic Wu-Tang Clan logo, serves as the group's Tour DJ, and has production credits on every Wu-Tang album since their classic debut. His production work also appears on solo projects from Method Man, Redman & Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, RZA, GZA, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, and Cappadonna.
Mathematics and Wu-Tang Clan will release Black Samson: The Saga Continues on 11.6.26 via DNA Music.
'Knowledge My Wisdom' is available to purchase, stream, add and favorite at preferred DSPs.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.