Mat Kearney Announces 2022 Headline Tour

Multi-Platinum singer, songwriter and producer Mat Kearney - 2.5+ BILLION streams across platforms - has announced 2022 dates for his rescheduled January Flower headline tour. Tickets are on sale this Friday and a full list of confirmed tour dates can be found below.

The deluxe version of Mat Kearney's momentous 2021 studio album January Flower was released last month via Tomorrow Music / Virgin Music and features brand-new tracks "Odds," "Save Me" and "Still The One" in addition to album singles "Pontiac," "Anywhere With You," "Can't Look Back" and "I Don't Really Care."

Listen to the new album here:

Tour Dates

February 23rd @ The Pageant in St. Louis, MO

February 24th @ The Jones Assembly in Oklahoma City, OK

February 25th @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater in Austin, TX

February 27th @ The Heights Theater in Houston, TX

February 28th @ House of Blues in Dallas, TX

March 2nd @ The Walker Theatre in Chattanooga, TN

March 3rd @ Bijou Theatre in Knoxville, TN

March 5th @ Taft Theatre in Cincinnati, OH

March 7th @ 20 Monroe Live in Grand Rapids, MI

March 8th @ Royal Oak Music Theatre in Royal Oak, MI

March 10th @ Turner Hall Ballroom in Milwaukee, WI

April 14th @ Palace Theatre in St. Paul, MN

April 15th @ Riviera Theater in Chicago, IL

April 16th @ Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN

April 20th @ Union Transfer in Philadelphia, PA

April 21st @ The Town Hall in New York, NY

April 23rd @ Orpheum Theatre in Boston, MA

April 24th @ Lincoln Theatre in Washington, DC

April 25th @ Lincoln Theatre in Washington, DC

April 27th @ The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC

April 29th @ Tabernacle in Atlanta, GA

April 30th @The Lyric Theatre in Birmingham, AL

May 2nd @Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, AR

May 3rd @ Hoyt Sherman Place in Des Moines, IA

May 4th @ The Admiral in Omaha, NE

May 6th @ Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, CO

May 7th @ The Union Event Center in Salt Lake City, UT

May 9th @ Knitting Factory Boise in Boise, ID

May 10th @ Knitting Factory Spokane in Spokane, WA

May 12th @ Moore Theatre in Seattle, WA

May 13th @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland, OR

May 15th @ Harrah's Lake Tahoe - South Shore Room in Stateline, NV

May 16th @ Ace of Spades in Sacramento, CA

May 17th @ The Fillmore in San Francisco, CA

May 19th @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, CA

May 20th @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay in San Diego, CA

May 21st @ The Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ