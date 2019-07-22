Mason Ramsey Readies TWANG EP

12-year-old rising Country superstar, MASON RAMSEY returns with TWANG EP, his first collection of new music in over a year. The 5-song EP - which features the instant fan-favorite title track - also marks the first time Ramsey is credited as a co-writer, an impressive feat for a 12-year-old. Adding to this, the companion visual to "Twang," which was released last month, currently has over 5 million views on YouTube, with no signs of slowing down.

TWANG EP arrives at all digital retailers and streaming partners this Friday, July 26 via Big Loud Records/Atlantic Records.

The release of TWANG EP, comes on the heels of Ramsey's stand out feature on the much talked about remix to Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" (with Billy Ray Cyrus and Young Thug)," which exceeded 20M+ streams globally, in the first week alone and catapulted Ramsey to Twitter's #1 Worldwide Trending Topic. The blockbuster song's remix was accompanied by two viral visuals including an emoji-filled lyric video and an Area 51-inspired visual, which have a combined total of over 25M+ views on YouTube.

TWANG EP Track List:

1. Twang

2. Puddle of Love

3. How Could I Not

4. On My Way

5. Before I Knew It

As the youngest major label Country artist signed in the genre in nearly two decades, Mason Ramsey continues his fast-track to stardom after being discovered singing in an aisle at his local Walmart. Praised by THE NEW YORK TIMES as delivering "a stylistically diverse country and roots music EP," the BIG LOUD RECORDS and ATLANTIC RECORDS artist's debut FAMOUS EP spawned a hit single of the same name which scored a #4 spot on Billboard's Hot Country Songs Chart. In addition to making his debut at the famed Grand Ole Opry, the Golconda, IL-bred phenom has also performed at several high-profile festivals including CMA FEST, iHEARTCOUNTRY FESTIVAL, STAGECOACH, and COACHELLA, and was also nominated for the Social Star Award at the 2019 iHeartRadio Awards. Ramsey has also made major television appearances on THE TODAY SHOW, GOOD MORNING AMERICA and ELLEN. Named among Billboard's "21 Under 21" class of 2018, Ramsey has supported multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line during their FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE LIVE FROM LAS VEGAS residency and labelmate Chris Lane. After completing his first sold-out headline tour this past spring, Ramsey will hit the road for the fall leg of his headlining HOW'S UR GIRL & HOW'S UR FAMILY PT. 2 TOUR.





