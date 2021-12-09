Mason Jennings Shares New Song 'Tomorrow'

Today, Minneapolis songwriter Mason Jennings has shared his new single, "Tomorrow." The track is currently streaming via Glide who describes it as "straddling the line between lushness and simplicity, Jennings conjures a stirring work of folk that showcases his enchanting vocals and his lyrical craftsmanship." Jennings will release Real Heart on February 4, 2022 via Loosegroove Records and is available to pre-order here.

Jennings writes that, while the track is a love song for his wife, "it's also a song about the loss we all felt during the pandemic. It's a borrowed world we live in and that became apparent over the last two years. It can be taken from us at any time. It was a good reminder to myself to have awareness of that and to lead with love. To have gratitude for the little things in life. And gratitude for each other and our time together."

Jennings recently released a video for lead single "On The Brink," which was featured on Relix, American Blues Scene, and KCMP The Current, and more.

"I'm very excited to be working with Loosegroove Records and to have had Regan Hagar and Stone Gossard produce this album," writes Jennings. "We made the unabashed folk record that I have been wanting to make for years. Kind of a love letter to the acoustic guitar and to musical intimacy. Kind of a love letter to the acoustic guitar and to musical intimacy."

Jennings and Gossard are ongoing collaborators in the supergroup Painted Shield, who released their 2021 debut album on Loosegroove, the influential indie label that Gossard founded back in 1994 issued records from acts such as Critters Buggin, Malfunkshun, Weapon of Choice and Devilhead, and was the launching point for Queens of the Stone Age's debut album in 1998.

Real Heart is the sound of a musician easing back into his own skin and marking art not only on his own terms, but on his own turf, too. Jennings began recording the album at his lake house outside St. Paul, Minnesota, strumming each song while staring at the water outside. "I live in a house that's all glass windows, and I'd stare at the big lake while tracing these songs," he explains. "I used one microphone and kept everything very basic, and that's a big part of the record's vibe. You can hear the room itself. It's less about performance and pretense, and it's more like we're sitting in a room together, having a conversation. The cover art is a woven wall-hanging that my wife Josie made that is hanging on our lake house wall. That sets the tone: warmth, home, and intimacy."

Listen to the new single here: