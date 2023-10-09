Masego Announces 2024 'Where We Goin?' Tour

Today, multi-instrumentalist, song-writer and producer Masego announced plans for an extensive UK and European 2024 Tour, with special guest Tanerélle.

The 20-date Where We Goin? Tour, slated to begin on January 24th 2024 in Oslo, Norway marks Masego's most ambitious tour to date, with stops in 15 countries and including a night at London's iconic Alexandra Palace.

For the full Where We Goin? Tour schedule see below. Tickets go on sale on Friday 13th October at 10am LOCAL time at Click Here.

Masego 2024 Where We Goin? Tour Dates:

Wednesday, 24th January Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

Friday, 26th January - Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet

Saturday, 27th January - Copenhagen. Denmark - Falkoner Salon

Tuesday, 30th January - Germany, Hamburg - Edel-Optics.de Arena

Wednesday, 31st January - Germany, Berlin - Columbiahalle

Thursday, 1st February - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

Saturday, 3rd February - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457

Sunday, 4th February - Milan, Italy - Fabrique

Tuesday, 6th February - Barcelona, Spain - Sant Jordi Club

Wednesday, 7th February - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

Thursday, 8th February - Lisbon, Portugal - Sagres Campo Pequeno

Sunday, 11th February - Paris, France - Zénith

Monday, 12th February - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

Thursday, 15th February - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

Friday, 16th February - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

Monday, 19th February - Glasgow, UK - - O2 Academy Glasgow

Tuesday, 20th February - London, UK - - Alexandra Palace

Thursday, 22th February - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

Friday, 23th February - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy Bristol

Sunday, 25th February - Dublin, Ireland - 3Olympia Theatre

About Masego

Standing tall at 6'4", Masego isn't just a towering figure in stature but in the world of music and beyond. A multi-Grammy-nominated artist, he switched from performing his music masterfully to crafting beats from scratch, weaving in elements of stand-up comedy and live improvisational song creation, making each performance a unique masterpiece. His reverence for musical greats like Andre 3000, Cab Calloway, and Jorge Ben Jor has guided his journey, shaping his distinctive voice in the industry.

The Jamaican-American maestro, with deep African roots coursing through South and West Africa, has pioneered an evolution of sound that began as "traphousejazz" and has since blossomed into a groundbreaking multicultural fusion.

Masego's upbringing in a nomadic military family based in Virginia, with frequent sojourns through New York, Georgia, and the Carolinas, has instilled in him a rich tapestry of experiences. This diverse background imbues his music with an exploration of love, life, and identity, delivered with razor-sharp precision.

Photo Credit: Sam Erickson