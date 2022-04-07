Marzz Releases Deluxe Edition of 'Love Letterz'

Today, burgeoning R&B favorite Marzz releases a revamped deluxe edition of their 2021 EP Love Letterz via (Keep Cool/RCA Records). Alongside the record, they also unveil a music video for their previously released fiery new single "FYM."

Marzz gives their debut EP some extra spice, adding four brand-new tracks that are exemplary of their stratospheric growth over the past year. On the new edition are previously released singles "FYM" and KMS" in addition to two newcomers: infectious snare-heavy "Real Recognize Real" and stripped-down reflective track "Stargaze." The new tracks familiarize the listener with Marzz, offering no features, and instead honing in on their identity as a fresh face in the mainstream R&B scene.

Of the Deluxe EP, Marzz shared, "I'm so excited to share this new project. These songs are the songs I wrote while I was healing, and still figuring out what boundaries I want set for my future self with love."

In the "FYM" video, Marzz is the focal point. Relaxing on a nostalgic wood-paneled car filled with wildflowers in an otherwise unassuming warehouse they sing about an ill-fated romance. With hazy visuals, the scene feels surreal and dreamlike paralleling the melody of the track itself.

In 2021, Love Letterz, initially won over the support of outlets like Billboard which reveres the singer for their "...lilting vocals and penetrating lyrics." BET similarly says to "expect lush, perfectly sung R&B" from the industry trailblazer.

In addition to an upcoming string of headline dates, Marzz will be opening for R&B powerhouse H.E.R on her upcoming North American Tour. The support dates kick off April 14th in Seattle, WA. Fans can purchase tickets here.

Listen to the deluxe edition of the album here:

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

4.14. - Seattle, WA - WaMU Theatre

4.16. - Portland, OR - Moda Center

4.19. - Denver, CO - Bellco Theatre

4.21. - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater

​​4.22. - Dallas, TX - Cambridge Room @ HOB !!

4.24. - New Orleans, LA - Champions Square

4.26. - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center

4.28. - Chicago, IL - Subterranean !!

4.29. - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

5.1. - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater

5.3. - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

5.4. - St. Louis, MO - St Louis Music Park

5.7. - Toronto, OT - The Drake Hotel Underground !!

5.20- San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Noord !!

5.23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo !!

5.31 - Washington D.C. - Songbyrd Music House !!

6.2. - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

6.3- New York, NY - SOB's !!

6.7. - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

6.10. - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion

6.12. - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

6.15.- Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Purgatory) !!

6.17 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom !!

6.21. - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

6.23. - Charlotte, NC - Metro Credit Union Amphitheater

6.24. - Raleigh,NC -Red Hat Amphitheater