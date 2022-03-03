Maryze Shares New Single 'Experiments' from Debut Album

Montreal's queer bilingual pop icon Maryze announces her much-anticipated debut LP, 8, and shares a stormy-sweet pop R&B single "Experiments" on March 3rd. If Caroline Polacheck and Charli XCX collaborated to make a 2000s club banger, you'd get pretty close to "Experiments"... but not quite.

A dark and sexy Y2K club banger produced by Jeshway, "Experiments" is inspired by Timbaland beats and ominous but fun tracks like Nelly Furtado's Maneater. Combining R&B beats with a wash of dreamy harmonies, infectious dark pop hooks, smooth vocal runs, and layers upon layers of synths, "Experiments" dives head first into the awe-inspiring sonic universe that is Maryze.

Thematically, "Experiments" focuses on sexuality, taboos, and shame, exploring vulnerability in intimacy and how sometimes letting go of control allows us to truly be in control. Dancey and grindable, Experiments shows off Maryze's playful side, featuring breathy vocals, and spoken studio session snippets à la Britney Spears. Addictive, delicious, and impossible to put down, "Experiments" is the ear candy you've been waiting for.

Accompanying the single is an equally enthralling music video directed by iconic analogue filmmaker, Ariana Molly. The music video for "Experiments" lands us in a mysterious, sensual and surreal universe, oscillating between intimate close ups and dramatic wide shots, soft blur and sharp focus. Abandoning the desire to anchor in reality, it favors a hedonistic space starring Maryze and her masked accomplices. In a nod to the early 2000s, where pop icons were unapologetically sexy and powerful, the feeling of strength and sensual divinity oozes from its pores. A sybaritic montage: "with your fingers in my mouth." - Ariana Molly (director)

Watch it below, and stay tuned for Maryze's forthcoming debut LP, 8, due out May 6th on Hot Tramp Recods.

Maryze is a queer bilingual singer-songwriter based in Montreal. Her stormy-sweet alt pop conjures a haunting universe, blending electronic beats with fiery, introspective lyrics on mental health, feminism and sexuality. Maryze released her debut EP Like Moons in 2019 which charted on Spotify's Viral 50 Canada and launched a month-long North American tour.

Following this EP, Maryze released a sling of singles in 2020-2021 including 'Squelettes' featuring Polaris prize winner Backxwash and retro pop banger 'Too Late'. Both tracks received acclaim across national media and landed Maryze spots at festivals such as POP Montreal, Montreal Pride, Wavelength Music Fest, and M for MTL. The multimedia artist continues to widen her audience and explore new mediums; she was voted #1 TikTok in Cult MTL's reader poll and the platform will be including her in their upcoming campaign highlighting TikTok Canada's best content creators of 2021.

Next up, Maryze will be releasing her debut LP 8. The album experiments with influences and genres, from emo and hyperpop to Celtic folk. Offering both maximalist electronic production and stripped-down ballads, 8 introduces Maryze's modern electronic alt-pop, calling listeners to consider the roots and knots that exist within each of us. 8 will be released April 8th, 2022 via Hot Tramp Records.

Listen to the new single here:

<iframe style="border-radius:12px" src="https://open.spotify.com/embed/album/2FPorQn44SFLmwL9fEZgTj?utm_source=generator" width="100%" height="380" frameBorder="0" allowfullscreen="" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; fullscreen; picture-in-picture"></iframe>