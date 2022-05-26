Mary J. Blige, Summer Walker & More Join Roots Picnic Lineup

The Roots, Live Nation Urban, and The Mann reveal additional events, podcast stage guests, and activations at the 2022 "Roots Picnic." Once again, this immersive experience speaks to every facet of the culture.

For the first time in-person since 2019, the annual festival headlined, hosted, and curated by the GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum hip-hop luminaries will take over the Mann at Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA, for two days of music, art, and culture on Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5, 2022. Two-Day general admission and VIP passes are available-here.

This year, the vaunted Podcast Stage lineup will notably include Disruptors in the Culture with special guests Coodie & Chike and J. Ivy, Questlove Supreme with Robin Thede, and Jemele Hill is Unbothered with Dawn Staley. The fest will also feature a series of must-see events, attractions, and activations across the city, including "The Talented Mr. Trotter" Mural Dedication on June 2 at Clay Studio, Black Thought Presents Delirious (7:30 pm & 9:45 pm) on June 3 at Punchline Philly, DJ Aktive Presents Chill Vibes: The Karaoke Experience powered by Hornitos on June 4 at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia, KissnGrind AfterParty on June 4 at The Fillmore Philadelphia, and the Roots Picnic Official Jam Session hosted by Adam Blackstone (10 pm) on June 5 at World Café Live.

Additionally, fans at the festival will see the first-ever partnership between Blackstar Film Festival and the Picnic with two days of screenings of some of the best short films globally; Not to mention, fans may visit the Mosaic of Culture area from Identity Ink featuring a Digital Art Gallery, the "I See You" Art Exhibition presented by Al-Baseer Holly and the first-ever Roots Picnic Spades Tournament hosted by World Series of Spades creator and comedian Clint Coley in addition to other curated activations from experiential agency ASAP! Creative Management.

The festival concourse will be rounded out by the Toyota SoundStage featuring performances by Mary J. Blige with the Roots, Summer Walker, WizKid, Kirk Franklin, Jazmine Sullivan and more; the CIROC and DeLeón VIP Experience, Everything Legendary Stage, Picnic Village with local businesses and non-profits, Garnier Beauty Bar, Love + Grit Black Business Community, Jim Beam Backyard and more.

Don't miss the Quest Loves Food Cookout curated by JL Jupiter that'll feature some of your favorite restaurants and chefs and make sure to check out the merchandise as the Roots teamed up with Better™️ Gift Shop for a special merch capsule that includes t-shirts, a hoodie, a tote, blanket and special Roots Picnic incense.

Audiences can also open their minds at provocative panels, ranging from "Music Entrepreneurship" & "The Future of Music Education," to panels powered by Live Nation, the National Museum of African American Music, and Black Futures Lab.

On the music side, Mary J Blige and The Roots will join forces on stage, for the first time ever, to headline the proceedings with a once-in-a-lifetime set. Assembling possibly the biggest and boldest lineup in the festival's history, the bill includes Summer Walker, Wizkid, Kirk Franklin, Jazmine Sullivan, J Period Live Mixtape featuring Black Thought, Rick Ross, G Herbo, Mickey Guyton, and more. Check out the full confirmed lineup below.

Bringing "Roots Picnic" worldwide, YouTube will serve as the exclusive virtual host for the festival. It will stream live on the group's Official YouTube Channel on Saturday. Fans can set their reminders here now and subscribe to The Roots' channel to revisit some of the incredible content and performances from the 2020 virtual "Roots Picnic" here.

Since launching in 2007, The Roots Picnic has stood at the crossroads of music and culture, entertaining, engaging, and enlightening millions of fans along the way. Its dynamic lineups have included everyone from The Weeknd, Pharrell, Snoop Dogg, Phantogram, Usher, Nas, A$AP Rocky, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, and Future to Vampire Weekend, The War On Drugs, Gary Clark, Jr., Solange, Diplo, Gnarls Barkley, and more. "Roots Picnic" isn't just a cornerstone of the group's career, but a cornerstone of the culture.

This year's Roots Picnic has been made possible with help from Toyota, YouTube, The Mann Center, Garnier, Ciroc, DeLeón, Jim Beam, Red Bull, SNAP, Visit Philadelphia, and Everything Legendary.

LINEUP

Mary J. Blige with the Roots

Summer Walker

Wizkid

Jazmine Sullivan

Kamasi Washington

J Period Live Mixtape featuring Black Thought, Rick Ross, and Benny the Butcher

Soulquarians Jam Session featuring Keyshia Cole, SWV, and Musiq Soulchild

Masego

Kirk Franklin

G Herbo

Tierra Whack

Freddie Gibbs

Mickey Guyton

Yebba

Chief Keef

Robert Glasper & Bilal

DJ Jazzy Jeff & Rakim

Babyface Ray

CKay

Protoje

Serpentwithfeet

Ambre

Alex Isley

KUR

Durand

Suzanne Christine

Mu Mu Fresh

Jordan Hawkins

Macc N Cheese

Aquil Dawud

DJ Diamond Kuts

DJ Aktive

PODCAST STAGE

Million Dollaz Worth of Game

Rory & Mal

Questlove Supreme

Earn Your Leisure

Whoreible Decisions

Jemele Hill is Unbothered

Carefully Reckless featuring Jess Hilarious

FAQ Podcast with Fuzzy and Quincy Harris

Around the Way Curls

Podcast Bols

Disruptors in the Culture