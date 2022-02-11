Mary J. Blige Releases New Album 'Good Morning Gorgeous'

9x Grammy award winning and 2x Oscar nominated artist, producer, and actress Mary J. Blige has released her 15th studio album, "Good Morning Gorgeous."

The album release leads into a historic performance this Sunday, February 13th, at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar.

Blige previously released title track "Good Morning Gorgeous" and "Amazing" (featuring DJ Khaled) late last year with accompanying videos for both tracks. She dropped "Rent Money" (featuring Dave East) in January 2022 and will release a video for that track on album release day.

Since its release, "Good Morning Gorgeous" has been used by fans on TikTok to express and promote self-love, self-empowerment, and self-care with over 40,000 total creates, and is growing 40% every week. The song is also climbing the radio charts, having entered the Top 30 at Urban and is poised for #1 at R&B.

All new music is released through Blige's own banner, Mary Jane Productions, and in partnership with 300 Entertainment.

Listen to the new album here: