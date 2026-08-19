Martin Luke Brown Releases New Single 'HIGHEST HIGH' Ahead Of UK Tour

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Martin Luke Brown has released his new single 'highest high,' taken from his forthcoming third studio album life & death etc, out September 18th via Bright Antenna Records.

'highest high' is a bittersweet ode to love, loss, and everything that exists in between. It finds Martin reckoning with the end of an era while recognising just how profoundly it has shaped him. Built around gorgeous piano, layered acoustic instrumentation and Martin's soaring vocal, the track gradually gathers momentum before opening out into a rousing, full-band finale. Its expansive arrangement mirrors the song's emotional weight.

'Highest High is about deep fing love, man,' Martin explains. 'I wanted to write a big triumphant 'woah that was a lot but what a thing to have experienced' kind of song, celebrating in the messiness of the end of an era.' There is no bitterness here, only the understanding that some people leave your life without ever really leaving you.

Past and present collide as Brown reflects on what was while turning his attention towards his own wellbeing in the here and now. Lyrically, 'Trying my best to be well' becomes its own quiet statement of intent. It's a reminder that moving forward does not mean forgetting. Instead, the memories, heartbreak, and love become part of who you grow into.

That openness is central to the song. 'It's a lifelong quest for me to always embody emotion rather than just becoming this stoic, stiff upper lip kind of man who lets their pain harden them and ultimately stop them from experiencing vulnerability and all the beauty that comes with that,' Martin clarifies, rejecting the idea that pain should be something to suppress or harden yourself against. 'Love and grief are so intertwined, and I think it takes a lot of bravery to be open to being so hurt. I wanted to make a song that had this defiantly fragile nature to it.'

As well as the track itself, Martin has shared a visualiser for 'highest high,' offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse into his time at Middle Farm Studios, where he recorded a special live rendition of tracks from the album. Fans will be able to watch the full film very soon.

On an album filled with moments of fleeting conversations, hazy nights, emotional collisions, and the small moments that ultimately make up a life, Martin's previous single 'aching for everyone' explores his experience with yearning and mourning versions of an imagined life. Other album tracks 'dream state' and 'back of my mind' serve as a perfect introduction to Martin's revamped, hazy indie soul, which blends retro charm with a fresh perspective.

The new album marks a bold creative rebirth for Brown following his departure from the major label world. He once again reunites with childhood best friend and longtime collaborator Matt Zara (Teddy Swims, Niall Horan, Olivia Dean, Lola Young), creating instinctively and freely through little more than 'hanging out, playing music and whatever happens, happens.'

At its core, life & death etc is inspired by music made by people, for people — songs designed not simply to impress, but to resonate. Martin's signature indie-soul palette expands into richer territory, blending janky yet tender soundscapes, subtle psych textures and cracked-out country, with a strong influence from 60s and 70s classics.

Lyrically, the album moves between cosmic existentialism and the everyday mundane, finding humour in grief and joy in sadness. As Martin puts it, 'It feels innately human to seamlessly straddle the line between grief and joy.'

Alongside the album announcement, Martin will embark on a UK, Ireland & EU tour this autumn, beginning in Utrecht on November 11th and culminating with a homecoming show at London's Scala on December 2nd. Tickets are on sale now via Bandsintown.

Tracklist

it's all gonna be fine !

back of my mind

nonetheless

highest high

aching for everyone

nothing really dies

dream state

still my baby

fully alive

drugs

can i love you now ?

unlearning everything

ABOUT MARTIN Luke Brown

Over the past decade, Martin Luke Brown has quietly built a rich and eclectic catalogue, collaborating with a diverse range of artists including Lizzy McAlpine, Maya Delilah, Orla Gartland, Nectar Woode, James Smith, Victoria Canal, and Sam Tompkins.

A founding member of FIZZ, the genre-defying supergroup with Orla Gartland, dodie, and Greta Isaac, Martin helped steer the band to a Top 40 debut album, a standout Glastonbury appearance, and a run of euphoric festival performances across the UK, all within a year of their 2023 formation.

As a solo artist, Martin's work finds strength in emotional honesty. His debut album damn, look at the view ! was described by DORK as 'profound and unpretentious… a masterclass in vulnerability,' while CLASH called him 'one of the UK's most quietly essential voices', cementing his voice as part of a new generation of emotionally attuned UK songwriters. His track 'it get's better' was featured in Netflix's Heartstopper (Season 3), one of the most notable British coming-of-age TV series of recent times.

His anticipated 2025 follow-up, man oh man !, was a candid exploration of modern masculinity, friendship, closure, and new beginnings. As CLASH writes: 'It isn't a solution, but it's an encapsulation of the journey… a precious document of personal wisdom', with DIY praising it as 'a timeless record that showcases his ability to create intimacy'. Through singles like 'back 2 ya', 'man oh man !', 'animal' and 'hello !', Martin explored the evolution of male identity and stereotypes with a fresh and urgent perspective.

Martin Luke Brown has played headline tours across the US, UK and Europe, having played his biggest headline show to date at London's EartH Theatre last autumn. He's also performed on support tours with the likes of Emily King, across the US, and more recently, Madison Cunningham across the UK and Europe. He's earned airplay from the likes of BBC Radio 1, BBC 6 Music, and Selector Radio, with press love from outlets such as DIY, NOTION, CLASH, DORK and HUNGER.

Upcoming Tour Dates

Wed 11/11/2026 - Utrecht, EKKO

Thu 12/11/2026 - Rotterdam, Rotown

Fri 13/11/2026 - Cologne, Tsunami

Tue 17/11/2026 - Berlin, Badehaus

Thu 19/11/2026 - Brussels, Botanique

Fri 20/11/2026 - Paris, Les Etoiles

Tue 24/11/2026 - Bristol, Strange Brew

Wed 25/11/2026 - Leicester, Soundhouse

Thu 26/11/2026 - Manchester, YES

Fri 27/11/2026 - Glasgow, King Tut's

Wed 2/12/2026 - London, Scala

Fri 4/12/2026 - Dublin, Whelan's

Photo Credit: Dana Trippe



Photo Credit: Dana Trippe

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