Martha Wainwright Adds 12 New Dates to Spring Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Twenty years ago, Martha Wainwright stepped out of her family’s illustrious shadow and announced herself to the world with her stunning debut album Martha Wainwright. Featuring “Bloody Mother F*cking A*shole,” a song about her father, “Factory” and “When The Day Is Short,” it immediately proved she was a major talent to be reckoned with.

This Spring, PIAS will release this album on vinyl for the very first time. The Sunday Times called her “a tour de force,” Uncut described the disc as “brilliant” while Q said she was “a thing of wonder.” She is all that and more and twenty years on continues to enthral both onstage and record.

Wainwright also announces 12 new dates on her North American spring tour. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 13 at 10am local time.

Tour Dates

March 2025

21 – Hamilton, ON – Bridgeworks

22 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark

23 – Grand Rapids, MI – Midtown

25 – Minneapolis, MN – The Hook & Ladder Theater

26 – Des Moines, IA – xBk Live

27 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

29 – Las Vegas, NV – Myron’s at The Smith Center

30 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy + Harriet’s

April 2025

1 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour

2 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

4 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

5 – Seattle, WA – Fremont Abbey Arts Center

6 – Burnaby, BC – Shadbolt Centre for the Arts

7 – Sidney, BC – Mary Winspear Centre

23 – Saguenay, QC – Théâtre C (Festival Jazz et Blues)

24 – Quebec City, QC – Palais Montcalm

25 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre Outremont

26 – Natick, MA – The Center for the Arts ***NEW***

27 – Woodstock, NY – Levon Helm Studios ***NEW***

29 – Philadelphia, PA – World Café Live ***NEW***

30 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge ***NEW***

MAY 2025

1 – Red Bank, NJ – The Vogel ***NEW***

2 – Annapolis, MD – Ramshead Live ***NEW***

3 – Asheville, NC – Asheville Music Hall ***NEW***

5 – Atlanta, GA – Eddie's Attic ***NEW***

6 – Franklin, TN – Franklin Theatre ***NEW***

8 – St Louis, MO – Blue Strawberry ***NEW***

9 – Chicago, IL – Schubas ***NEW***

10 – Three Oaks, MI – The Acorn ***NEW***

11 – Toronto, ON – The Great Hall ***NEW***

Comments