Marshmello & Tokischa Team Up on New Single 'Estilazo'

Today, GRAMMY-nominated, and chart-topping artist Marshmello and rising Latin music star Tokishca have released "ESTILAZO," a summer-ready track.

Fusing EDM and Dominican Dembow, "ESTILAZO" is a statement in support of sexual liberation, feminism and inclusion. The song in Spanish is empowered by the chorus "Ser Perra Está De Moda" and is accompanied by a music video with cameos by Dennis Rodman, Nikita Dragun and La Demi.

Marshmello says: "Working with Tokischa was amazing. I flew to the Dominican Republic, and we did the song right there. Toki is obviously amazing and talented so working with her was a lot of fun and I'm really happy with how the song turned out,"

Tokischa adds: "Beyond my obvious love for Dominican music and other Latin rhythms, I'm also a huge fan of EDM, so the opportunity to work with Marshmello made me incredibly happy. Personally, he's so sweet, kind, and down to earth, but also insightful as to how our sounds could fit together... and I'm so glad he convinced me to do the song in Spanish, because the idea was originally planned for English, but he loved working on my neighborhood here in the DR and how the song felt when we translated it,"

GRAMMY-nominated star Marshmello continues to rise as the famed masked artist breaks industry boundaries. With chart-topping singles and collaborations with the likes of Juice WRLD, Halsey, Demi Lovato, Bastille, Kane Brown, Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers and more, Marshmello has racked up nearly a staggering 12 billion streams alone. on Spotify.

With almost 40 million monthly listeners on the platform, he is one of the 40 most listened to artists in the world on Spotify and the third most subscribed artist on YouTube. Featured on the cover of Forbes magazine's "30 Under 30" issue, Marshmello has proven himself to be not only an innovative producer, but also a forward-thinking entrepreneur.

With his own brand of chocolate-filled marshmallows ("Stuffed Puffs"), he has also launched a children's entertainment channel, Mellodees. Marshmello recently collaborated with the Jonas Brothers on their early summer hit "Leave Before You Love Me," which reached No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was also nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Album at the 2022 Grammys.

Tokischa is an emerging talent that deconstructs the perceptions and norms surrounding the role of women. Her style is a raw and authentic trap that few artists dare to pursue. In her world, there is no fear of showing society what she does, what she likes and who she is. She promotes a way of life free from hypocrisy and gender stereotypes.

Her tone of voice is immediately identifiable and is another important factor that makes her songs distinctive. In addition to his own groundbreaking dembow tracks, which have already become hits in his native Dominican Republic and other Spanish-speaking countries, drawing millions of views on YouTube over the last three years, Tokischa has caught the attention of a greater number of international fans through two critically acclaimed collaborations with Rosalía ("Linda" and "La combi Versace"), work with J Balvin, and now the new release of "Estilazo" with Marshmello.

According to Billboard: "Dembow is gaining global recognition... [as] the genre's iconoclastic up-and-comer, Tokischa has shone with his unapologetic, groundbreaking music, bringing the Dominican Republic's thriving local scene to the forefront."

In April, the spotlight on Tokischa grew even brighter, with a recent New York Times profile declaring, "Latin music's latest rebel is unrestrained...and speaking her truth...a fearless feminist whose spirit insurgent is leading the way...a necessary agitator and sex-positive queer cultural figure whose performances gesture toward liberation."

