Maroon 5 Unveil New Album 'Jordi'

Today, three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multi-platinum band Maroon 5 proudly presents their seventh full-length album, JORDI (222/ Interscope), in stores and at all DSPS now. Click HERE to listen to JORDI.

To herald the record's arrival, the band just took the stage at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night. Maroon 5 performed a show-stopping rendition of new song "Lost"-view it HERE. Making another stop on their television takeover, they celebrated release day with an energetic set on NBC's TODAY Summer Concert Series.

Additionally, the band just shared the music video for the new single "Lost" directed by GRAMMY® Award winner and recent collaborator Sophie Muller. Watch it HERE.

The band is also set to launch the first ever Fan Community Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) as part of an NFT series that will be released alongside Maroon 5's latest album titled "JORDI." In addition to the DAO, YellowHeart, the NFT marketplace for music and ticketing, which accepts both crypto and credit card payments, will be minting open edition animated album artwork and portraits of Maroon 5 band members hand drawn by long-time friend and collaborator Sage Vaughn. The drop will kick off on Friday, June 11 at 12 PM PT and wrap on Friday, June 18 at 12 PM PT.

The summer of Maroon 5 has only just begun. The band will embark on a full-scale North American Headline Tour in August following the postponement of their tour in 2020 (please see routing below). Tickets are on sale now. Canvasing the country for eight weeks, and produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on August 10 in Auburn, WA at White River Amphitheatre and stops at legendary venues such as Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL on August 30 and Fenway Park in Boston, MA on September 12. Additionally, the group will play its biggest hometown headline show ever at the new Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, CA on October 2 before the tour comes to a close on October 8 at Concord Pavilion in Concord, CA. blackbear will support on all dates. As part of their upcoming 2021 tour, Maroon 5 is set to be one of the headliners at the Music Midtown Festival in Atlanta this September.

Maroon 5's new album JORDI is the band's most personal offering to date, with the title nodding to the group's original manager Jordan Feldstein. Frontman Adam Levine shared the following on Instagram: "I miss him every single day. And I'm proud to have etched his name into the history of this band that he helped build from the ground up...every step of the way. We love you Jordi."

On the release the band welcomed GRAMMY® Award-nominated songwriter and producer J Kash as executive producer. Additionally, a bevy of legendary guests and high-profile friends join Maroon 5. The first release off the album, "Beautiful Mistakes" features Megan Thee Stallion. blackbear joins the band on "Echo," while the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks teams up with the group for "Remedy." Next up, Academy® Award winner H.E.R. guests on "Convince Me Otherwise," and the late Juice WRLD makes a posthumous appearance on "Can't Leave You Alone." The album also includes the band's triple-platinum hit "Memories" and a "Memories" remix featuring late legend Nipsey Hussle and superstar rapper YG. Up-and-coming Zimbabwean artist Bantu is also featured on "One Light." The album is available in Standard and Deluxe configurations. The physical Deluxe is available exclusively at Target and includes "Button" [feat. Anuel AA, Tainy] and Jason Derulo's "Lifestyle" [feat. Adam Levine]. The Target version also boasts a limited-edition cover and poster. All deluxe formats (physical and digital) also include the original version of "Memories." Check out the full tracklisting below.

To date, the universally renowned Los Angeles band have achieved three GRAMMY® Awards, over 75 million in album sales, 400 million singles worldwide and earned gold and platinum certifications in more than 35 countries. Maroon 5's last studio album, Red Pill Blues (222/ Interscope) featured the global hit single "Girls Like You," ft. Cardi B which reached #1 at Top 40, #1 at Adult Pop, #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for seven consecutive weeks. The track accumulated over 1.2 Billion Spotify streams and over 3 Billion YouTube/ VEVO views; notably becoming the most-watched video on VEVO in 2018. The band's last #1 pop single "Memories" has also surpassed 1 Billion Spotify streams and amassed over 725 million YouTube views. Maroon 5 has over 52 million monthly Spotify listeners, and have toured in 30+ countries selling over 6,750,000 tickets worldwide.

