Marisa Anderson Announces International Tour Dates With Charlie Parr, Godspeed You! Black Emperor & More

Following the release of her elemental new album Still, Here last year, luminary guitarist Marisa Anderson has announced international tour dates with Charlie Parr, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, and Bill Callahan, along with a set at Thing in the Spring Festival with her duo with Jim White.

Anderson's lithe compositions are particularly potent in the live setting: loosened from the constraints of recording, each piece spirals outward into sprawling sonic ecosystems, Anderson sculpting tangible landscapes and spinning vivid narratives without the need for words.

Marisa Anderson is one of the most eminent guitarists working today. Her lucid, eloquent approach to guitar music and composition has established her as an unparalleled artist and an insightful, coveted collaborator. Anderson's work draws on a mosaic of folk musics and lives in conversation with myriad musical traditions.

Her music is inviting and candid, beckoning the listener into sprawling ecosystems and intimate corners alike, from barren landscapes to verdant thickets, impassioned communal experiences to pensive reclusions. As a master of her instrument, Anderson translates abstractions into undeniably moving music, tracing through traditional folk tunes, imagined Sci-Fi films, and foggy sanctuaries of sound.

Still, Here is Anderson at her most direct, laying bare her practice of processing and understanding the world through music and distilling that practice into pieces as expressive as they are transfixing.

Marisa Anderson tour dates

Mar. 2 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall *

Mar. 3 - Arcata, CA - Humboldt Brews *

Mar. 4 - Mariposa, CA - The Grove House *

Mar. 5 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel *

Mar. 7 - Los Angeles, CA - Gold-Diggers *

Mar. 8 - Phoenix, AZ - MIM Music Theater *

Mar. 9 - San Diego, CA - WhistleStop *

Mar. 10 - San Luis Obispo, CA - SLO Brew *

Mar. 11 - Tahoe City, CA - Moe's BBQ

Apr. 9 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso #

Apr. 10 - Diksmuide, BE - 4AD #

Apr. 11 - Lille, FR - L'Aéronef #

Apr. 12 - Rennes, FR - Le MeM #

Apr. 14 - Lyon, FR - Le Transbordeur #

Apr. 15 - Berne, CH - Dachstock #

Apr. 16 - Geneve, CH - PTR L'Usine #

Apr. 17 - Karlsruhe, DE - Substage #

Apr. 18 - Cologne, DE - Kantine #

Apr. 19 - Hamburg, DE - Uebel & Gefährlich #

May 20 - Portland, ME - SPACE Gallery ~

May 21 - Keene, NH - The Thing in the Spring +

May 22 - Burlington, VT - UVM Recital Hall ~

* w/ Charlie Parr

# w/ Godspeed You! Black Emperor

+ duo w/ Jim White

~ w/ Bill Callahan