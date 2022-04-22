Marion Raw Releases New Single 'Lloro'

Mexico City and Los Angeles based Marion Raw has dropped new single. "Lloro" is out today across all DSP's via Devil In The Woods Records.

Raw has returned with a song and video truly worthy of the moniker's adjective. Through stunning Super 8 footage spliced with HD, we see the artist at her most vulnerable, in a song that harkens to both folk Americana and bolero roots. Marion's unwavering gaze and haunting chorus throughout invite the viewer to be with what it is to be truly undone, to have nothing left to give but tears.

This achey video-co-directed and edited by the artist herself-harken to times long gone by and never to be recovered, in both sound and style. She shares, "Lloro" is an anthem that admits defeat.

Depicting the seductions we exchange with a lover when moving into proverbial castles in the sky, only to fall from the highest heaven to our own demise. (Drunk on love and high on the elixir that is fantasy). When we hit the ground there is nothing left to do but cry."

"Lloro" premiered via American Songwriter who say, "Marion Raw captures a love worthy of tears .... (she) is still in the process of unearthing facets of her identity, the familial bonds, and the detriments and charms of love in song. 'Lloro' is no exception." Listen/share "Lloro" here and watch the video here:

Marion is a singer songwriter, a third culture kid. Born in Mexico City and migrating at the age of 2, she was raised traveling between airports & hotels. An eccentric and rootless upbringing, Marion made music her home early on. Subject to the whims of her ex beauty queen mother, they moved around 22 times by the time Marion was 12, leading to endless daydreaming, cocooned between headphones and suitcases, in search of belonging.

Drawing on her multi-faceted biography, her work centers around identity, family and of course, love in all the wrong places.

Marion has been the recipient of a scholarship and FONCA award for her project entitled Mummy Dearest,(2009) a mixed media piece that explored mental health and gender. Shifting her focus from the visual arts to the musical, she then went on to dive deep into music forming a band in Mexico City called Love la Femme. Earlier this year Raw shared "Unfable" which was the first bit of new music from the singer-songwriter since her 2021 album Deep Cuts.