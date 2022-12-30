Marhsall Jefferson Collaborates with Rudimental and House Gospel Choir on New Track 'FWD'

Get ready to end the year with an otherworldly musical experience. Chicago house music legend Marshall Jefferson is closing out 2022 with a unique collaboration with U.K. dance act Rudimental and House Gospel Choir today, December 30 with "FWD." The vivacious and uplifting house single out now on Helix Records.

Founder & Creative Director of House Gospel Choir Natalie Maddix shares, "In life we're faced with many obstacles and for this song HGC represents one of life's truest lessons. Don't let those challenges distract you from the beautiful life you could be living. This collaboration with Marshall Jefferson, Rudimental and James Newman is a dream come true. 'FWD' is the motion, the path is negotiable."

Marshall Jefferson is considered "The Godfather of House" and has been a pioneer in the genre for the last 40 years. Also known for his legendary GRAMMY nominated group Ten City, Jefferson's release of the original "Move Your Body" solidified him as a true pioneer within the house music genre.

The song was the first release of its time to weave piano into its sonic production and has since seen multiple hit iterations through collaborations with the likes of Solardo and Tchami, truly showcasing the original's timelessness. Jefferson continues to perform live and release music with Ten City and as a solo artist.

Piers Aggett, Kesi Dryden and Leon "Locksmith" Rolle are better collectively known as Rudimental the genre-bending electronic three-piece from East London. As one of the UK's most successful dance acts of the last decade Rudimental have set the bar high.

Multiple chart topping singles, 5 billion streams, x4 albums, world tours plus a plethora of awards that have cemented their position as trailblazers with a formidable reputation for producing hit records. It's been 10 years since the band first broke through with their Mercury nominated album "Home" and, after taking a step back recently, they're ushering in a fresh phase with renewed vigour and focus.

Now signed to Room Two, a sub-division of Columbia Records, Rudimental have returned to their roots, tapping into the original energy that launched them into the limelight back in 2012. Primed for a spectacular return to the stage, and equipped with new material that evokes that authentic Rudimental feeling, the band are ready to let loose once again.

The late great Frankie Knuckles once called house music: "church for people that have fallen from grace." Anyone who has been caught up in the rapture of a true house classic can testify to its power to unify and uplift. House Gospel Choir (HGC) is an electrifying House meets Gospel experience that never fails to get audiences clapping, dancing and singing along. House Gospel Choir shows bring together a group of outstanding singers, a full house band and DJ, creating an effortless live fusion of the biggest house and gospel tunes that never fail to raise the roof!

HGC's extensive, 13-track release, RE//CHOIRED was born out of a love for sound system culture, the healing power of house music and the group seeking to channel the magic of people working together to raise the vibrations.

The LP features some of the biggest producers in dance music, with house legends Todd Terry (2 tracks) and DJ Spen (2 tracks), UKG favourite Wookie, BBC Radio 1 tastemaker Toddla T, Grammy-nominated producer Alex Metric. As well as UK Gospel legend Nicky Brown and multi-instrumentalist Troy Miller (Roy Ayers, Laura Mvula, Amy Winehouse & Gregory Porter).

Listen to the new single here: