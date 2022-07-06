Margaret Glaspy Shares New Single 'My Body My Choice'

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The track was originally written by Glaspy two years ago.

Jul. 6, 2022  

When Roe V Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, singer-songwriter Margaret Glaspy's immediate reaction, like the majority of the United States citizens, was both one of anger and the feeling that something needed to be done.

Channeling those emotions, she was spurred to release "My Body My Choice" which, while written by Glaspy 2 years ago, is unfortunately still relevant today. The song is out today via ATO.

Glaspy shares, "'My Body My Choice,' is a song of protest. Taking away resources from people who need abortions only leaves them with unsafe alternatives, and no one should be forced to experience that. It is absolutely necessary for any person who can give birth to consent to their own pregnancy. It feels absurd that we are still fighting this fight, but here we are. It's your body, so it should be your choice."The single premiered via a Consequence "Origins" feature and they say "..a loving, defiant declaration of rights. She's sure of her message, and she's displaying it with extreme confidence."

A portion of the proceeds from today's single will go towards The Brigid Alliance, a referral-based service that provides travel, food, lodging, child care and other logistical support for people seeking abortions. Further, Glaspy is confirmed to play an August 7 show at Brooklyn's Baby's Alright benefiting the non-profit. Also on the bill are Katy Kirby and Lola Kirke as well as DJ sets from Adi Oasis and Sadie Dupuis. More information about them can be found here and tickets here.

"My Body My Choice" follows the single Glaspy release this spring, "Love Is Real" b/w "Heart Shape" via ATO. Consequence said "Over swelling strings and a finger-picked guitar, Glaspy sings 'You belong.' And you do. Just listen to this song and you'll feel it." and Northern Transmissions called it "the perfect ode to love."

Stereogum noted Glaspy "loves singing about love" and 'Heart Shape' is further proof." Uproxx said, "her newest track, paints love in broader strokes." Following the release of the single she toured the U.S. with her own headlining dates as we as the direct support for Spoon.

"Love Is Real" and "My Body My Choice" mark the first new music from Margaret since the release of her 2020 album, the critically acclaimed Devotion (ATO). The LP found love from Rolling Stone ("starkly beautiful"), to Billboard ("Devotion is a study in contrasts and cohesion...every verse fortifies Glaspy's voice and the vulnerability she chooses to embrace in life, love and a world gone mad") to Stereogum ("Margaret Glaspy stun[s] us with her commanding guitar work and penchant for amorous songwriting.") and beyond. She also performed on CBS's This Morning Saturday.



