Maren Morris Headlines Nashville's Bridgestone Arena & Caps off Monumental 2022

2022 has been a standout year for Morris.

Dec. 06, 2022  

Grammy-winning artist Maren Morris celebrated a momentous 2022 with a sold-out headline show at Nashville's iconic Bridgestone Arena on Friday night, her first time ever playing the venue and the final show of her much-lauded North American Humble Quest tour.

Maren welcomed an array of special guests including Sheryl Crow, Kristin Chenoweth (for a duet of Wicked's "For Good"), Hozier (for their collaborative version of Maren's quadruple Platinum "The Bones"), her The Highwomen bandmates Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires and openers Brittany Spencer and Ruston Kelly.

Watch the performance with Kristin Chenoweth here.

Additionally, Maren performed alongside The Highwomen at this weekend's Kennedy Center Honors, airing on CBS later this month, in tribute to Amy Grant. On Sunday, "TODAY" aired Maren's recent Sunday Sitdown with host Willie Geist.

2022 has been a standout year for the superstar. Her March album Humble Quest has been named to early best of the year lists from Pitchfork, the Los Angeles Times and Rolling Stone and earned her three Grammy nominations for Best Country Album, Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance for the Gold-certified "Circles Around This Town."

Her Humble Quest tour saw her play sold out shows at iconic venues across the country including the Hollywood Bowl, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, two nights at Radio City Music Hall and more.

Humble Quest, released via Sony Music Nashville's Columbia Nashville, debuted at #2 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and broke the record for most first day and first week streams globally on Amazon Music for a country album by a female artist. In addition to its three Grammy nominations, the album was nominated for Album Of The Year at this year's CMA Awards.



