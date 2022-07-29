Marcus Mumford Shares “Grace,” The First Single From His Debut Solo Album, (self-titled)

Today, Marcus Mumford released "Grace," the first single from his debut solo album, (self-titled). Vocalist Danielle Ponder, who will be supporting Mumford on tour this fall, and bassist Pino Paladino are among the musicians joining Mumford on the track, which he wrote with the album's producer, Blake Mills (Alabama Shakes, Jim James). Listen to "Grace" HERE. (self-titled) will be released on September 16 by Capitol Records. Fans who pre-order the digital album will instantly receive "Grace" and "Cannibal."

The official video for "Grace," which was directed by Diane Martel, touches on the cathartic theme of the album. View HERE.

Tickets go on sale today at 10 AM local time for Mumford's North American headline tour. The run will kick off on September 19 at Boulder's Fox Theatre and include shows at The Wiltern in Los Angeles (September 30), Nashville's Ryman Auditorium (October 30) and the Beacon Theatre in New York City (November 7). Danielle Ponder will support from September 19 - October 14 and The A's will open from October 17 - November 10 (except October 30). See below for itinerary. For further details, visit https://www.marcusmumford.com/

Mumford is a founding member of Mumford & Sons, which has topped the Billboard 200 with three of its four studio albums. The band has won numerous awards, including GRAMMYs for Album of the Year and Best Long Form Music Video, two BRITs and an Ivor Novello award.