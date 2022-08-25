Marcus Mumford Releases New Single 'Better off High'
Mumford's new album will be released on September 16.
Marcus Mumford shared his new single, "Better Off High." The song is from (self-titled), which will be released September 16 by Capitol Records. Mumford wrote and recorded "Better Off High" with Blake Mills (Alabama Shakes, Jim James), who produced the album.
While (self-titled) is Mumford's first solo album, it's still a deeply collaborative work that finds him working with vocalists and/or co-writers such as Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, Monica Martin and Julia Michaels. Mumford speaks at length about the album in this GQ cover story.
Fans who pre-order the digital edition of (self-titled) will instantly receive "Better Off High" plus the first single, "Grace" - a hit at U.S. Alternative and AAA radio that has already amassed over 1.6 million combined global streams - and album opener "Cannibal."
His fall North American tour will kick off with a sold-out September 19 show at the Fox Theatre in Boulder, CO. Tickets are on sale here for the headline run, which also includes a November 7 concert at New York City's Beacon Theatre. Shows in Los Angeles, CA; Atlanta, GA; El Cajon, CA; Tulsa, OK; Milwaukee, WI; Madison, WI and Portland, ME are already sold out. Danielle Ponder will support from September 19 - October 14 and The A's will open from October 17 - November 10 (except October 30).
Mumford is a founding member of Mumford & Sons. The band has topped the Billboard 200 with three of its four studio albums and won numerous awards, including GRAMMY®s for Album of the Year and Best Long Form Music Video, two BRITs and an Ivor Novello award.
Listen to the new single here:
Marcus Mumford - Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates
Danielle Ponder will support September 19 - October 14 (except 10/9).
The A's will support October 17 - November 10 (except October 30).
9/19 Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre - SOLD OUT
9/20 Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
9/24 Las Vegas, NV - iHeartRadio Music Festival
9/26 Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theatre
9/27 Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium
9/30 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern - SOLD OUT
10/4 Ventura, CA - Majestic Ventura Theatre
10/6 El Cajon, CA - The Magnolia - SOLD OUT
10/7 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
10/9 Austin, TX - ACL Fest
10/10 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
10/11 Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre
10/14 New Orleans, LA Orpheum Theater
10/16 Austin, TX - ACL Fest
10/17 Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom - SOLD OUT
10/18 Kansas City, MO Midland Theatre
10/20 Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater - SOLD OUT
10/21 Madison, WI - The Sylvee - - SOLD OUT
10/22 Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre
10/24 Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre
10/25 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
10/26 Louisville, KY - Brown Theatre
10/28 Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center
10/29 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern - SOLD OUT
10/30 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium - SOLD OUT
11/1 Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
11/2 Washington, DC - The Anthem
11/3 Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia
11/5 Portland, ME - State Theater - SOLD OUT
11/7 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
11/8 Boston, MA - Wang Theatre - Boch Center
11/10 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
Marcus Mumford Photo Credit: Eric Ray Davidson