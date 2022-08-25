Marcus Mumford Releases New Single 'Better off High'

Marcus Mumford shared his new single, "Better Off High." The song is from (self-titled), which will be released September 16 by Capitol Records. Mumford wrote and recorded "Better Off High" with Blake Mills (Alabama Shakes, Jim James), who produced the album.

While (self-titled) is Mumford's first solo album, it's still a deeply collaborative work that finds him working with vocalists and/or co-writers such as Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, Monica Martin and Julia Michaels. Mumford speaks at length about the album in this GQ cover story.

Fans who pre-order the digital edition of (self-titled) will instantly receive "Better Off High" plus the first single, "Grace" - a hit at U.S. Alternative and AAA radio that has already amassed over 1.6 million combined global streams - and album opener "Cannibal."

His fall North American tour will kick off with a sold-out September 19 show at the Fox Theatre in Boulder, CO. Tickets are on sale here for the headline run, which also includes a November 7 concert at New York City's Beacon Theatre. Shows in Los Angeles, CA; Atlanta, GA; El Cajon, CA; Tulsa, OK; Milwaukee, WI; Madison, WI and Portland, ME are already sold out. Danielle Ponder will support from September 19 - October 14 and The A's will open from October 17 - November 10 (except October 30).

Mumford is a founding member of Mumford & Sons. The band has topped the Billboard 200 with three of its four studio albums and won numerous awards, including GRAMMY®s for Album of the Year and Best Long Form Music Video, two BRITs and an Ivor Novello award.

Listen to the new single here:

﻿Marcus Mumford - Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Danielle Ponder will support September 19 - October 14 (except 10/9).

The A's will support October 17 - November 10 (except October 30).

9/19 Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre - SOLD OUT

9/20 Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

9/24 Las Vegas, NV - iHeartRadio Music Festival

9/26 Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theatre

9/27 Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium

9/30 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern - SOLD OUT

10/4 Ventura, CA - Majestic Ventura Theatre

10/6 El Cajon, CA - The Magnolia - SOLD OUT

10/7 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

10/9 Austin, TX - ACL Fest

10/10 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

10/11 Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

10/14 New Orleans, LA Orpheum Theater

10/16 Austin, TX - ACL Fest

10/17 Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom - SOLD OUT

10/18 Kansas City, MO Midland Theatre

10/20 Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater - SOLD OUT

10/21 Madison, WI - The Sylvee - - SOLD OUT

10/22 Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

10/24 Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

10/25 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

10/26 Louisville, KY - Brown Theatre

10/28 Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center

10/29 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern - SOLD OUT

10/30 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium - SOLD OUT

11/1 Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

11/2 Washington, DC - The Anthem

11/3 Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

11/5 Portland, ME - State Theater - SOLD OUT

11/7 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

11/8 Boston, MA - Wang Theatre - Boch Center

11/10 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

Marcus Mumford Photo Credit: Eric Ray Davidson