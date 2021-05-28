Marc E. Bassy Shares New Track & Video for 'Trouble'

Today, Bay Area bred, Los Angeles based pop/R&B hybrid, singer/songwriter Marc E. Bassy releases his new track and accompanying video for "Trouble." The track is available now to stream and purchase via Bassy's own independent label NEW GOLD MEDAL.

"Trouble" leans into a more genre-bending lane for Bassy with an anthemic guitar and drum laden beat as he croons the relatable lyrics. The cinematic visual directed by Bobby Hanaford brings Bassy's storytelling in the lyrics to life.

"Trouble" follows the release of "Atmosphere" (prod. By Count Bassy, Nic Nac) and "Zone" (prod. By Jess Jackson, NGHTXNGHT) which were released last month with V Magazine exclaiming, "Both feature experimentation with traditionally smooth-flowing R&B melodies..." in their Best New Music Round-Up while Billboard declares the tracks display a "more refined sound" in their Fresh R&B/Hip-Hop Best Tracks round up. Bassy is continuing to push the boundaries sonically with the inclusion of live instrumentation in these new offerings.

These releases follow last year's PMD (Deluxe) album which was the first official release under New Gold Medal. PMD has been streamed over 100 million times worldwide and includes the standout hit "Just My Luck" ft. blackbear. Other features include Mozzy, 070 Shake, Bibi Bourelly and more.

Marc E. Bassy is a singer-songwriter, label head and Bay Area native currently working in Los Angeles. Operating as both an independent recording artist and director of his record label, New Gold Medal, Bassy's energy is singularly focused on building a strong team around him and making his most innovative and honest music yet. While growing his label team, Bassy focuses on pushing the boundaries of his sound, experimenting, maturing lyrically while staying authentic, being unique while staying contemporary, sharpening, creating intentionally.

Bassy's previous releases include2016's Groovy People EP and 2017's Gossip Columns album. The San Francisco-born singer-songwriter has mastered orchestrating heartbreak records for the masses including "Morning" and the double platinum single "You & Me" featuring rapper and fellow Bay Area native, G-Eazy. His versatile group of collaborators include Kehlani, G-Eazy, The Martinez Brothers, Quinn XCII, Ty Dolla $ign, YG, blackbear, 070 Shake, Cheat Codes and more.

Listen here: