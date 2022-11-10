Marbles Announce New LP 'Humour'

The Norwegian band MARBLES have released a music video for their syrupy dream pop track "One of a Kind".

This track, along with "Heading Out" and last week's new single "World Inside Me", will be appearing on the forthcoming sophomore album from the band, which is titled Humour and will be released in full on February 10th, 2022.

Hailing from Kolbotn, the black metal capital of Norway, the music of MARBLES sounds about as dramatically different from the stereotypical idea you might have of the music this nordic country tends to produce, with a colorful indie pop sound that bridges the gap between washed out guitar-driven dream pop ala Wild Nothing or Beach Fossils and the chilled out style of artists like Toro Y Moi and Glass Animals.

The video for "One of a Kind" uses a green screen backdrop and cannily leans into the goofiness and obvious fakeness of its setup, inserting lead singer Ferdinand Widmer into screensaver type backdrops like one of those photo booth Karaoke machines you'd find at the mall. While "One of a Kind" and "World Inside Me" are a bit more subdued and introspective than lead single "Heading Out", this more low-key approach still delivers the ear candy and atmospheric approach to sound and texture that makes MARBLES more than just another vibey indie pop act.

Ferdinand Widmer says that "One of a Kind" is all about the experience of realizing that a relationship in your life - whether it be a friend, family member, or romantic partner - and coming to terms with the fact that you are moving in different directions. "Our message with 'One of a Kind' is that - sometimes It's ok to lose contact with someone close in your life. Maybe you evolve differently or go down different paths.

You come to the point in a relationship where both parts have moved on, and you´re still trying to accept it for a good thing. Doing your best to cherish their accomplishments in life. You'll never find someone similar, and that's just life. You still want the best for them. And you understand that 'forever regretfulness' can be a curse."

The release of the "One of a Kind" video follow's last week's new single "World Inside Me". The band says "World Inside Me" was written in our most isolated period through the pandemic. It tries to describe a feeling of loneliness that is mostly conjured by our own mind. Even though there are options and offers from the outside world, sometimes you just feel better in your own sphere. Living in your own little world (or bubble) can feel both pleasant and safe, but also quickly turn into a lonesome and desperate state of mind."

By contrast, Humour lead single "Heading Out" is an easy-going summer jam that recently received a music video treatment which makes literal the song's theme of escaping city life for some much needed R&R in the splendor of nature. You can watch that video below:

Based out of Kolbotn, Norway, the members of MARBLES come from a variety of musical backgrounds, with many of them playing in the black metal bands that the city is known for internationally. Marbles includes Ferdinand Widmer on vocals and bass, Marius Ringen on drums, Adrian Sandberg on synths, and Marcus Widmer on guitar. The album was mixed by Adrian Sandberg (with help from Ferdinand Widmer) and mastered by Björn Engelman.

When the group formed originally, the different members were unsure exactly what sound and genre this new music would take on, but they quickly discovered a shared interest in dream pop, indie, and disco styles, and were able to capture a unique vibe together in their jam sessions. That vibe is present from their very first single "European Dream", and from there they quickly honed and built upon the blueprint that song set out for their sound as a whole.

Their first singles in 2019 were then followed up by their full length debut MARBLES in 2020, which features lead single "Woman" and other undeniable jams like "She's So" - which sounds like MARBLES doing their take on the french synth pop of Phoenix - and the previously released single "Baby Don't You Get It".

The band's forthcoming new LP, Humour takes their irresistible dream pop sound and refines it, with more focused songwriting and more richly detailed production. With "Heading Out", "One of A Kind", and now "World inside Me" all released this year, stay on the lookout for more new music in the new year before the album released in full on February 10th, 2023.