Marbl Feels Very 'Lucky' in Brand New Single

When House/R&B singer-songwriter MARBL met the love of her life, she wanted to shout it from the rooftops. Her gratitude for finding the one comes in the shape of her brand-new single appropriately titled 'Lucky'.

Marbl says of the release: "It finally feels like the right time to release Lucky"! I wrote this song back in 2016 when I met my partner. There was no other word to describe what I felt but 'lucky'"

Infectiously rhythmic, 'Lucky' possesses a hefty electronic bass that makes you want to get up and dance in an instant, bringing pure joyous vibes and hope after the unthinkable year we all experienced from the pandemic.

However Marbl confesses that finding a beat to match the uplifting lyrics with producer Fis -T, was a lengthy process. She explains: "After a few attempts at the production, myself and the producer Fis-T, just couldn't get the sound we imagined. Some years later we have finally found that sound we were looking for."

Marbl was signed to label BOOM Entertainment! with producer and good friend Fis - T and has written/performed track for American artist, Bad Tuner (Back To Me) as well as penning tracks for Canadian group Keys N Krates.

Formerly known as M Black, The London artist has changed her name to Marbl earlier this year to coincide with her shift in musical style of fluid blends of electronic, R&B and a dash of Afrobeats, which provides a distinct vibrant uplift.

'Lucky' is now available across various music platforms. Have a listen to 'Lucky' below.