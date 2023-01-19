Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Maps Share New Track 'Fever Dream'

Maps Share New Track 'Fever Dream'

Maps' album is due for release on February 10.

Jan. 19, 2023  

Maps, aka James Chapman, has shared the latest single from his anticipated new album Counter Melodies that is due for release on February 10th, 2023 via Mute.

Last year Chapman dropped the first half of his new album, and followed up with an infectious remix of "Witchy Feel" from GLOK (Ride's Andy Bell), each piece unfolding to reveal his most euphoric album yet. Today, Maps heralds the second half of the album with "Fever Dream," one of the album's most intensely layered tracks.

The track was prompted by a bout of severe insomnia. "I went through a period of not being able to sleep," remembers Chapman. "I'd just be lying there awake for most of the night and sometimes I'd get up to work on music. That influenced quite a lot of this album. With 'Fever Dream', I was trying to make it sound like waves and waves of paranoia. I wanted to capture that feeling of being half awake and half asleep and going inwards into your thoughts. It's still an uplifting track, but I wanted to isolate that idea of things falling apart while you try to organize the chaos of your thoughts."

From the opening chiming bell sounds of "Witchy Feel", Maps nods towards club music with a framing that has never been as fully evident in his music thus far. Beneath Counter Melodies' grids of unwavering beats is a restless unpredictability, full of unplaceable sounds that arrive out of nowhere and exist on the periphery of detectability.

"I've always felt there are some elements of dance music that I like," explains Chapman, "but sometimes it feels purely functional. I've always wanted to make music that has emotion and that makes people feel something. There are elements of this album that have a clubby influence, but I like throwing in curveballs to make my music a bit more interesting."

Initial ideas for Counter Melodies began to form in the wake of Colours. Reflect. Time. Loss. Chapman chose not to tour the album beyond a few shows, instead he found himself DJing a lot towards the end of 2019.

"I was enjoying making my own tracks and playing them in my DJ sets," he says. "It's like a comedian trying out new material. I really liked the idea of tracks flowing into one another, like a continuous DJ set. As soon as that idea was in my head, I just worked really hard to make it happen."

While Counter Melodies sounds totally unique in the Maps catalog, there is something about its presentation and tonality that makes it instantly recognizable as Maps. What Chapman has achieved with Counter Melodies is a new adventure through the familiar emotional terrain of the Maps sound, while also transporting you to more resolutely optimistic and hopeful places.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo credit: Steve Gullick



Murray A. Lightburn Returns With Dumpster Gold Photo
Murray A. Lightburn Returns With 'Dumpster Gold'
The album, which Lightburn jokes is an audio version of a biopic, was inspired by the passing of his father, a jazz musician from Belize who moved to Montreal via New York to reconnect with his teenage sweetheart. The two were married for 56 years, until he passed in April 2020 in a Quebec nursing home where he’d been living with Alzheimer’s.
MOD SUN Reveals More of Forthcoming Album God Save The Teen Photo
MOD SUN Reveals More of Forthcoming Album 'God Save The Teen'
Ahead of his album release and massive U.S. tour, MOD SUN will be featured as a musical guest at the X Games Aspen 2023 on Jan. 27-29, alongside Kaskade, Yung Gravy, Night Tales, MADDS, and girlfriends. His performance will be live streamed on X Games YouTube and Twitch. Check out the tour dates now!
City and Colour Set to Release The Love Still Held Me Near Album Photo
City and Colour Set to Release 'The Love Still Held Me Near' Album
City and Colour – acclaimed singer, songwriter and performer Dallas Green – has announced the highly anticipated new album The Love Still Held Me Near will be released on March 31 via Still Records, an imprint of Dine Alone Records. The Love Still Held Me Near is a deeply personal and cathartic offering, and the most sonically expansive.
Shane Garcia Comes Clean About Their Evil Twin In New Alt-Pop Single Photo
Shane Garcia Comes Clean About Their 'Evil Twin' In New Alt-Pop Single
Written by Shane Garcia and co-writer Jesse Fink (Noah Cyrus, Felix Sandman), “Evil Twin” starts off with Garcia waking up after a manic episode and visible scarring from the incident, after which they plead to a higher power with their husky vocals and slow vibrato.

From This Author - Michael Major


Freja The Dragon Releases Sophomore EP 'Midnight Feelings'Freja The Dragon Releases Sophomore EP 'Midnight Feelings'
January 19, 2023

Freja The Dragon, the Swedish singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and protégé of Peter Bjorn and John's Bjorn Yttling (whose credits include Lykke Li, Chrissie Hynde, Neko Case, Diplo, Kygo & Primal Scream) has released her mesmerizing new EP Midnight Feelings today via Villa.
Season Ten Of LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER to Premiere in FebruarySeason Ten Of LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER to Premiere in February
January 19, 2023

Comedian, actor, and writer John Oliver returns for a brand-new tenth season of his acclaimed half-hour series LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER. A satirical, insightful, and meticulously researched look at current events in the U.S. and around the globe, the weekly series features Oliver’s hilarious, expertly honed perspective.
NYC Cult Indie Faves The Van Pelt Announce First New Studio LP In A Quarter CenturyNYC Cult Indie Faves The Van Pelt Announce First New Studio LP In A Quarter Century
January 19, 2023

The album was recorded and mixed in Summer / Fall 2021 by Jeff Zeigler (The War On Drugs, Kurt Vile) at Uniform Recording in Philadelphia, PA, and features guest appearances by Nate Kinsella and Ted Leo among others. The first single 'Punk House' is out everywhere tomorrow.
Snakehips Announce North American TourSnakehips Announce North American Tour
January 19, 2023

The upcoming genre-blending project will also feature their second hit collaboration with Tinashe, “Who’s Gonna Love You Tonight”, “All Around The World” which boasts a flowing vocal from rapper / songwriter Duckwrth and  “WATER” featuring Los-Angeles based talent Bryce Vine.
Megan Hilty Joins THE PRADEEPS OF PITTSBURGH Series With Sindhu VeeMegan Hilty Joins THE PRADEEPS OF PITTSBURGH Series With Sindhu Vee
January 19, 2023

Megan Hilty has joined the cast of The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh, a new comedy series that has just received a series order from Amazon Freevee. Hilty will star in the series alongside Matilda star Sindhu Vee and Naveen Andrews. Her is described as a 'sexy suburban Christian' who must learn to practice what she preaches when it comes to forgiveness.
share