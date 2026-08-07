Brett Young Marks 10 Years of Debut Album with Platinum Edition

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Brett Young marked the 10-year anniversary of his self-titled debut album with the release of BRETT YOUNG (Platinum Edition) via Blue Highway Records. The original 12-track project, now certified 2X Platinum by the RIAA, included hits such as IN CASE YOU DIDN'T KNOW, SLEEP WITHOUT YOU, LIKE I LOVED YOU and MERCY.

Blending heartfelt country storytelling with the laid-back influence of his California roots, the project introduced fans to Young's signature 'Caliville' sound and provided the soundtrack to a decade of weddings, heartbreaks and unforgettable moments.

The expanded collection features nine bonus tracks, adding covers of 'Ain't Too Proud To Beg' and 'Hallelujah,' six live acoustic performances, and his original Ole Miss tribute song 'Hell Yeah Damn Right.' Inspired by the school's popular game-day chant, the former Ole Miss Rebels pitcher pays homage to his alma mater with the upbeat, anthemic track. Initially played only on campus and throughout Oxford, MS, overwhelming demand led Young to release the song, now available for the first time on vinyl.

Upon its release, the debut album earned Young widespread acclaim, with critics praising him as an 'ace songwriter' (Entertainment Weekly) and 'one of country music's most consistent radio stars' (Billboard). Spending 37 weeks inside the Top 20 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and spawning four consecutive No. 1 singles, the record laid the foundation for a career that now boasts more than 8.5 billion global streams, seven consecutive No. 1s and honors including ACM New Male Artist of the Year and ASCAP Country Songwriter Artist of the Year.

Beyond its commercial success, Young's self-titled album continues to resonate deeply on a global scale. The DIAMOND-certified 'In Case You Didn't Know' is a modern country wedding mainstay, fulfilling Billboard's early prediction that the track would become a timeless first-dance staple. Ten years later, that impact also remains clear in Young's live show, where fans around the world celebrate a catalog of songs that has only grown more meaningful with time. As thousands sing along to the hits that first introduced him, Young continues to make some of the biggest stages in the world feel intimate and personal.

'The success of my first album was such an exciting time,' said Young, 'I'm grateful for the way it connected with fans and I'm excited for people to hear what I've got coming next!'

Fans can catch Young live at select dates throughout the summer and fall. For upcoming dates and tickets, visit BrettYoungMusic.com.

About Brett Young

From his self-titled debut, Brett Young has captured the hearts of fans everywhere through his honest lyrics and West Coast meets Southern sound, aptly dubbed his 'Caliville' style. With more than 8.5 billion global streams and seven consecutive No. 1 singles, Young continues to carve out his place as one of the genre's most successful and relatable voices.

With an impressive string of hits including 'In Case You Didn't Know' (DIAMOND), 'Mercy' (4X PLATINUM), 'Sleep Without You' (2X PLATINUM), 'Like I Loved You' (2X PLATINUM), 'Here Tonight' (2X PLATINUM), 'Catch' (PLATINUM) and 'Lady' (PLATINUM), he has cemented his status as a master of matters of the heart. Following his acclaimed second studio album Ticket To L.A., Young broadened his emotional scope on Weekends Look A Little Different These Days, which features 'You Didn't' (GOLD) and 'Lady,' whose lyrics inspired his debut children's book titled Love You, Little Lady. One of the few modern country artists to see their first seven singles go No. 1, Young debuted atop the Billboard Country Albums chart with Ticket To L.A., while his self-titled debut spent 37 weeks inside the Top 20.

He has earned honors including ACM's New Male Artist of the Year and ASCAP's Country Songwriter Artist of the Year, along with nominations from Billboard, Teen Choice, CMT and CMA Awards. Known for his ability to make every room feel personal, his live performances continue to earn acclaim for their intimacy and connection.

Tracklist

1. Sleep Without You

2. Close Enough

3. Like I Loved You

4. In Case You Didn't Know

5. Olivia Mae

6. Left Side Of Leavin'

7. You Ain't Here To Kiss Me

8. Back On the Wagon

9. Makin' Me Say

10. Memory Won't Let Me

11. Beautiful Believer

12. Mercy

13. Hell Yeah Damn Right (Ole Miss Tribute)

14. Ain't Too Proud To Beg

15. Hallelujah

16. Close Enough (Acoustic / Live From iHeart)

17. Left Side Of Leavin' (Acoustic / Live From iHeart)

18. Let's Get It On (Acoustic / Live From iHeart)

19. In Case You Didn't Know (Acoustic / Live From iHeart)

20. You Ain't Here To Kiss Me (Acoustic / Live From iHeart)

21. Sleep Without You (Acoustic / Live From iHeart)

The expanded edition adds nine bonus tracks, including covers of AIN'T TOO PROUD TO BEG and HALLELUJAH, six live acoustic recordings, and Young's original Ole Miss tribute song HELL YEAH DAMN RIGHT, now available on vinyl for the first time.

Photo Credit: Blue Highway Records



Photo Credit: Blue Highway Records

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