The new album will be released on May 25.

Apr. 19, 2022 Â 
Man With a Mission Announce New Album 'Break and Cross the Walls II'

The artwork & track-listing for the new album Break and Cross the Walls II - out on 25th May - has been released.

It is the companion work to Break and Cross the Walls I, released last November, whose cover showed five wolves playing chess; the dominant shades - black and white - representing the conflicts occurring all over the world at this time.

On Break and Cross the Walls II, the world now bursts into colour - from conflict to harmony, with a striking visual image - five wolves in paint-splattered, multi-coloured jumpsuits creating a new world of hope & peace!

Break and Cross the Walls II includes the tracks:

'More Than Words' - the forthcoming single (released on 27th April) is the theme song from the film Radiation House: the Movie, (released on 29th April)

'Blaze' - the opening theme from the TV anime 'Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans Special Edition'

'Perfect Clarity' from last year's movie Hinomaru Soul-Behind the Scenes Heroes

'All You Need' - featured song in the game app A.I.M. $ -All you need Is Money

'Dark Crow' - opening theme for TV anime VinLand Saga

'Tonight, Tonight' - theme song for the X Games Chiba 2022 Presented by Yogibo tournament, which will be held for the first time in Japan from April 22nd to 24th. (https://xgamesjapan.com)

In addition, a Japan-only limited edition live acoustic CD set featuring 6 songs specially selected by the band members, will be available to the first lucky international buyers as an exclusive private streaming link!



