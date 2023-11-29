Maná Visits London for the First Time in Their Career on the 'Mexico Lindo Y Querido' Tour

Tickets go on sale 10am on Friday 1st December.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 1 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video Photo 2 Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video
Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EP Photo 3 Sabrina Carpenter to Release Christmas EP Next Week
Album Review: Ted Nash and Kristen Lee Sergeant Tease HOLIDAYS CD With Two Sweet Seasonal Photo 4 Kristen Lee Sergeant and Ted Nash Are Two Of Our Favorite Things

Maná Visits London for the First Time in Their Career on the 'Mexico Lindo Y Querido' Tour

Brace yourselves for an electrifying night of Latin rock as MANÁ, hailed as the world's most influential Latin rock band, prepares to hit the stage at OVO Arena, Wembley, London on Saturday, July 13, 2024. This will be the band's first time playing in the UK. Tickets go on sale 10am on Friday 1st December at Click Here.
 
Formed in 1986 in Guadalajara, Mexico, MANÁ has been a musical force, seamlessly blending new rock sounds with Latin and Caribbean rhythms. Comprising Fher Olvera (lead singer, guitarist, and main composer), Alex González (drums), Sergio Vallín (lead guitar), and Juan Calleros (bass), the band's journey took off with their debut album, "Falta Amor," in 1990.
 
In 1992, MANÁ released "¿Dónde Jugarán los Niños?," a monumental record that went on to become the best-selling Spanish-language rock album of all time, solidifying their place in music history.
 
MANÁ's touring success is unparalleled, marked by a historic residency in Los Angeles, CA, with 16 sold-out shows and over 220,000 fans. Currently on their most recent tour, "Mexico Lindo y Querido," MANÁ continues to draw sold-out crowds, echoing the success of their 2022 return to Mexico with packed shows in Tijuana, Monterrey, Guadalajara, and a spectacular performance for 60,000 fans at the prestigious Foro Sol in Mexico City.
 
Beyond the stage, MANÁ's impact extends globally. For 27 years, the Selva Negra Ecological Foundation has been their social arm, focusing on conservation, environmental rescue, and social development. The band have been an outspoken advocate on various fronts, including a collaboration with Dr. Anthony Fauci in 2020 to encourage COVID-19 vaccination among the US Latino population and leading the "We Are Home" campaign in 2021 for fair immigration policies.

Accolades adorn MANÁ's illustrious career, with 133 certified gold albums, 256 platinum albums, 4 Grammy Awards, 9 Latin Grammys, 26 Billboard Latin Awards, 15 Premios Lo Nuestro, and the ICON LATIN BILLBOARD Award in 2021.
 
MANÁ's current collaborative project, initiated in 2019, revisits their greatest hits alongside renowned artists. The latest release, "Amor Clandestino," featuring Edén Muños, soared to #1 on charts in the US and Mexico. Other successful duets include "Te Llore Un Rio" with Christian Nodal and collaborations with Pablo Alborán, Sebastian Yatra, Joy Huerta, and Alejandro Fernandez.
 
Don't miss the chance to be part of MANÁ's musical legacy at OVO Arena in Wembley, London, on July 13, 2024. Tickets go on-sale 10am on Friday 1st December at Click Here.

UK TOUR DATES

SATURDAY 13TH JULY 2024, OVO ARENA WEMBLEY, LONDON




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Busy Twist Enlists Billy G For New Remix LX PLNQ Photo
Busy Twist Enlists Billy G For New Remix 'LX PLNQ'

The new cut is a vibrant reimagination of Busy's recent drop ‘LDN PLNQ' featuring Kombilesa Mí. Taking the original to new heights with flecks of ‘Batida de Lisboa' (a mix of Kudoro and AfroHouse), Billy G weaves the hypnotic Kombilesa Mí vocals between a dark and sultry rolling bassline. 

2
Akuchi Returns With New Single No Games Photo
Akuchi Returns With New Single 'No Games'

Akuchi's latest single 'No Games' is a motivational and infectious hip-hop track that showcases his determination and refusal to play games in the music industry. Born in Warri and now based in Lagos, Akuchi draws from his diverse background and musical influences to create a unique and international sound.

3
Video: Andy E McGuire Releases Music Video For All Mighty God Photo
Video: Andy E McGuire Releases Music Video For 'All Mighty God'

Andy E McGuire releases a stunning music video for his single 'All Mighty God' that explores faith, loss, and redemption. The video features powerful vocals, scenes in an empty church, and cuts from his mother's life. McGuire's self-taught musical talent has gained recognition, and the video was showcased at the Rome International Festival.

4
Taylor Swift Drops Youre Losing Me on Streaming Platforms Photo
Taylor Swift Drops 'You're Losing Me' on Streaming Platforms

tsThe song was included on the 'Midnights (Til the Dawn Edition),' released in May. The deluxe album also features more of Lana Del Rey on 'Snow on the Beach' and the fan-favorite 'Hits Different' track, which was previously only available on a CD sold at Target. Ice Spice also joins Swift for a remix of 'Karma.'

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
MOULIN ROUGE!
SPAMALOT
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
THE BOOK OF MORMON