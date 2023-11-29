Maná Visits London for the First Time in Their Career on the 'Mexico Lindo Y Querido' Tour

Brace yourselves for an electrifying night of Latin rock as MANÁ, hailed as the world's most influential Latin rock band, prepares to hit the stage at OVO Arena, Wembley, London on Saturday, July 13, 2024. This will be the band's first time playing in the UK. Tickets go on sale 10am on Friday 1st December at Click Here.



Formed in 1986 in Guadalajara, Mexico, MANÁ has been a musical force, seamlessly blending new rock sounds with Latin and Caribbean rhythms. Comprising Fher Olvera (lead singer, guitarist, and main composer), Alex González (drums), Sergio Vallín (lead guitar), and Juan Calleros (bass), the band's journey took off with their debut album, "Falta Amor," in 1990.



In 1992, MANÁ released "¿Dónde Jugarán los Niños?," a monumental record that went on to become the best-selling Spanish-language rock album of all time, solidifying their place in music history.



MANÁ's touring success is unparalleled, marked by a historic residency in Los Angeles, CA, with 16 sold-out shows and over 220,000 fans. Currently on their most recent tour, "Mexico Lindo y Querido," MANÁ continues to draw sold-out crowds, echoing the success of their 2022 return to Mexico with packed shows in Tijuana, Monterrey, Guadalajara, and a spectacular performance for 60,000 fans at the prestigious Foro Sol in Mexico City.



Beyond the stage, MANÁ's impact extends globally. For 27 years, the Selva Negra Ecological Foundation has been their social arm, focusing on conservation, environmental rescue, and social development. The band have been an outspoken advocate on various fronts, including a collaboration with Dr. Anthony Fauci in 2020 to encourage COVID-19 vaccination among the US Latino population and leading the "We Are Home" campaign in 2021 for fair immigration policies.

Accolades adorn MANÁ's illustrious career, with 133 certified gold albums, 256 platinum albums, 4 Grammy Awards, 9 Latin Grammys, 26 Billboard Latin Awards, 15 Premios Lo Nuestro, and the ICON LATIN BILLBOARD Award in 2021.



MANÁ's current collaborative project, initiated in 2019, revisits their greatest hits alongside renowned artists. The latest release, "Amor Clandestino," featuring Edén Muños, soared to #1 on charts in the US and Mexico. Other successful duets include "Te Llore Un Rio" with Christian Nodal and collaborations with Pablo Alborán, Sebastian Yatra, Joy Huerta, and Alejandro Fernandez.



Don't miss the chance to be part of MANÁ's musical legacy at OVO Arena in Wembley, London, on July 13, 2024.

UK TOUR DATES

SATURDAY 13TH JULY 2024, OVO ARENA WEMBLEY, LONDON