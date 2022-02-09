Malia Announces EP 'What's After 'I Love You?'

Los Angeles-based artist MALIA has released her new single 'Only One', the first single from her upcoming EP, What's After 'I Love You?,' due out March 4th via Black Sea Music.

'Only One' premiered with FLOOD Magazine and is an enchanting alt-R&B track, which sees MALIA grappling with the aftermath of unrequited love, the moments when you step back and question the relationship.

A conceptual work surrounding heartbreak, the songs on What's After 'I Love You?' chronicle the life-shattering stages after a breakup. Within it, MALIA navigates realising a love is lost, questions all she once knew to be true, and finds healing in channelling her experiences into creativity. MALIA embraces vulnerability on the record, invites us to open ourselves up to love, and shows us that beauty can come from pain.

Often described as healing, MALIA's sounds aren't just something you listen to, they're something you feel. Originally from the Pacific Northwest, the alternative R&B/neo-soul songstress garnered some initial buzz after opening for The Internet's Syd on her West Coast tour and went on to amass millions of streams on her EPs Late Bloomer and Ripe.

Last year, she was the only artist asked by Alicia Keys to cover a song for the 20th anniversary of Songs In A Minor and was featured on Alicia's Spotify profile. She also completed her first North American tour in support of JMSN and released her latest project, Unpolished. MALIA's new EP, What's After 'I Love You?', was written and recorded in response to a heartbreak.

Listen to the new single here: