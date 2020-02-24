Major Lazer Confirms New York, Mexico and Europe City Takeovers

Fresh from a handful of dates in Brazil celebrating Carnival, Diplo's Major Lazer will take over New York City on March 14, playing three shows in a single night across the city.

The night comes as part of a series of global takeovers, with dates confirmed this spring in Mexico City, Berlin, Cologne, Amsterdam, London and Paris. The trio-Diplo, Walshy Fire and Ape Drums-is set to perform in dancehalls and clubs in each city, giving fans a rare opportunity to see the band in venues much more intimate than their typical festival headline sets. The shows will also provide fans the first chance to hear new music from the band, all in pursuit of their motto-making the world smaller by making the party bigger.

In New York, Major Lazer will play a Rock Off Concert Cruise boat party, cult Chinatown venue 88 Palace and legendary Bed Stuy club Sugar Hill Disco-all in a single night. Visit lazertakeovers.com for tickets and more info.

Major Lazer's latest, "Que Calor" featuring J Balvin and El Alfa, was just performed by Balvin at the Super Bowl alongside Jennifer Lopez and is climbing charts worldwide with more than TK million streams to date. Major Lazer's fourth album is imminent as they continue to fight for peace and freedom through music.

Major Lazer is the global dance trio of Diplo, Walshy Fire and Ape Drums, named for the group's fictional figurehead, a one-armed, Jamaican Zombie War commando embodying the group's mission to free the universe with music. Major Lazer has released three acclaimed albums, 2009's Guns Don't Kill People...Lazers Do, 2013's Free The Universe and 2015's Peace Is The Mission, which features "Lean On" with DJ Snake and MØ. In recent months, Major Lazer has collaborated with Beyoncé on her Grammy-nominated companion album to The Lion King, topped charts with their Anitta collaboration "Make It Hot," and featured with IZA and Ciara on "Evapora."

At the helm of Major Lazer is global superstar Diplo. As one of pop's most in-demand producers, Diplo has worked with Beyoncé, Madonna, Robyn, M.I.A. and many more. Earlier this year Diplo unveiled a new country project, Thomas Wesley. To date, the project has launched three tracks: the Platinum-certified "Heartless" featuring Morgan Wallen, "So Long" featuring Cam and "Lonely" with Jonas Brothers.





Related Articles View More Music Stories