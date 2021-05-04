Maisie Peters Unveils New Single 'Funeral'

Rising star Maisie Peters has unveiled "Funeral," a heartfelt ballad featuring GRAMMY nominated singer-songwriter and guitarist, James Bay. The original song is featured on the 'Trying: Season 2 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack)'. Listen HERE. Furthermore, both artists are set to perform the track for the first time on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday, May 10th.

Written entirely by Maisie and producer Joe Rubel (Ed Sheeran, L Devine), the 'Trying: Season 2 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack)' features co-writes with Bay and Sophie 'Frances' Cooke, as well as collaborations with BRITs Rising Star winner, Griff, and Ivor Novello nominated folk rockers, Bear's Den. The full soundtrack will be released via Elektra Records on Friday, May 21st, and is available for pre-order now.

Having been spotted during soundcheck on a location scout by 'Trying' producer Jim O'Hanlon, Maisie was invited to make a cameo appearance on the first season of the Apple Original Series, where she performed her track "Favourite Ex." Following the performance, she was reapproached to helm the entire soundtrack for season two, in turn, becoming one of the youngest musicians in history to write and curate an original soundtrack at only 20 years old. Maisie now joins an elite group of musicians, such as Prince, Karen O and Jay-Z, who have all helmed single-artist soundtracks during their careers.

Maisie says: "Being asked to make a whole soundtrack was a huge challenge as I'd never done anything like that before, but it was super interesting to me, so, I said 'yes.' Having spoken with Jim [O'Hanlon] and reading all the scripts, I started piecing it together with Joe [Rubel] and we wrote the bulk of it in two months last winter over FaceTime. Building the universe was so fun, and it was really special getting to collaborate with James, Griff, and Bear's Den, as I've been big fans of them most of my life."

"Funeral" follows Maisie's latest single, "John Hughes Movie," from her soon to be announced debut album. The track reached No. 1 on iTunes the weekend of release, was playlisted across BBC Radio 1 and 2, and has been streamed over 8.5 million times globally to date.

Listen here: