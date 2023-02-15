Maisie Peters Announces New Album 'The Good Witch'

After a year of scheming and crafting, building and destroying, Maisie Peters is ready to share what she's been conjuring up - her brand new, highly anticipated sophomore album, The Good Witch, arriving via Gingerbread Man Records/Elektra on June 16th. Pre-order is available now HERE.

Recently heralded by vulnerable lead single, "Body Better" Maisie's second studio album, The Good Witch, is the official follow-up to her acclaimed debut, You Signed Up For This, and in many ways the older, wiser and scorned counterpart. Written in real time during her whirlwind 2022 touring schedule, The Good Witch serves as a time capsule for Maisie, enabling her to chronicle a period of time in which she was searching for balance between career highs and personal lows.

Where You Signed Up For This was an observational, coming-of-age record, The Good Witch finds Maisie at her most introspective and self-reflective, drawing inspiration from the works of Joan Didion, J. M. Barrie, Greek mythology and Western movies; the record explores the complexities of romantic breakups, the preciousness of friendship and true value of self-worth.

Exhibiting a newfound confidence, sharper storytelling and greater artistic ambition, Maisie created The Good Witch across London, Suffolk, Stockholm, Bergen and LA, alongside Oscar GörresP (Taylor Swift, Troye Sivan), Two Inch Punch (Sam Smith, Jessie Ware), Matias Tellez (girl in red), Brad Ellis (Jorja Smith, Little Mix), Joe Rubel (Ed Sheeran, Tom Grennan) and Elvira Anderfjärd (Tove Lo, Katy Perry).

Maisie explains, "This is my heart and soul, my blood on the page, the collection of stories that I've managed to capture in the past year. A true chronicle of my life in recent history, it is my own twisted version of a breakup album and it all draws upon the same couple of months' worth of experiences and inspirations. It ducks and weaves between the real and surreal, and centres my own universe, of which I am of course the keeper of the keys and the holder of the cards - the good witch, if you will. It goes from light to dark in the flip of a switch and I hope takes you on a journey whereby the end you feel like you've gotten lost in someone else's planet for a bit."

Maisie is currently on the road in support of Ed Sheeran's Mathematics stadium tour in Australia and is set to perform her first-ever headline shows in Japan and Singapore next month.

With 20,000+ tickets sold across the UK and Europe this spring, Maisie will be playing her biggest shows to date, including Eventim Apollo on April 27th (which sold out in just under an hour), a headline slot at Liverpool's Sound City on April 30th and a sold-out homecoming show at Brighton Dome as part of The Great Escape Festival on May 12th, where - alongside Arlo Parks - she's confirmed as one of the two 2023 Spotlight Shows. Later this year, Maisie will join select dates of Ed Sheeran's Mathematics tour of North America. Please see below for 'The Good Witch' tracklist and full live itinerary.

MAISIE PETERS 2023 LIVE DATES

February 16, 2023 - The Northern Hotel - Bryon Bay, NSW [SELLING FAST]

February 17, 2023 - Suncorp Stadium - Brisbane, QLD* [SOLD OUT]

February 18, 2023 - Suncorp Stadium - Brisbane, QLD* [SOLD OUT]

February 19, 2023 - Suncorp Stadium - Brisbane, QLD*

February 21, 2023 - The Triffid - Brisbane, QLD [SOLD OUT]

February 24, 2023 - Accor Stadium - Sydney, NSW*

February 25, 2023 - Accor Stadium - Sydney, NSW*

February 28, 2023 - Metro Theatre - Sydney, NSW [SOLD OUT]

March 2, 2023 - Melbourne Cricket Ground - Melbourne, VIC*

March 3, 2023 - Melbourne Cricket Ground - Melbourne, VIC*

March 4, 2023 - Prince Of Wales - Melbourne, VIC [SOLD OUT]

March 5, 2023 - Prince Of Wales - Melbourne, VIC [SOLD OUT]

March 7, 2023 - Adelaide Oval - Adelaide, SA*

March 11, 2023 - Freo.Social - Perth, WA [SELLING FAST]

March 12, 2023 - Optus Stadium - Perth, WA*

March 16, 2023 - WWWX - Tokyo, Japan [SOLD OUT]

March 17, 2023 - WWWX - Tokyo, Japan

March 20, 2023 - Capitol Theatre - Singapore

April 14, 2023 - Newcastle University - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK [SOLD OUT]

April 15, 2023 - Assembly Rooms - Edinburgh, UK [SOLD OUT]

April 18, 2023 - The Leadmill - Sheffield, UK [SOLD OUT]

April 19, 2023 - O2 Academy Leicester - Leicester, UK [SOLD OUT]

April 21, 2023 - University of East Anglia (UEA) - Norwich, UK [SOLD OUT]

April 22, 2023 - O2 Academy Oxford - Oxford, UK [SOLD OUT]

April 23, 2023 - Tramshed - Cardiff, UK [SOLD OUT]

April 27, 2023 - Eventim Apollo - London, UK [SOLD OUT]

April 30, 2023 - Liverpool Sound City - Liverpool, UK

May 2, 2023 - Trix - Antwerp, Belgium

May 3, 2023 - Le Trianon - Paris, France

May 5, 2023 - Melkweg Max - Amsterdam, Netherlands [SOLD OUT]

May 6, 2023 - Heimathafen Neukoelln - Berlin, Germany [SOLD OUT]

May 7, 2023 - Carlswerk Victoria - Cologne, Germany [SOLD OUT]

May 12, 2023 - The Great Escape 2023 - Brighton, UK

June 16, 2023 - Pinkpop - Landgraaf, The Netherlands

July 8, 2023 - TRNSMT Festival - Glasgow, UK

July 21, 2023 - Lollapalooza - Paris, France

July 22, 2023 - Truck Festival - Oxfordshire, UK

July 28, 2023 - Y Not Festival - Derbyshire, UK

August 26, 2023 - Lumen Field - Seattle, WA, US*

September 2, 2023 - BC Place Stadium - Vancouver, BC, Canada*

September 9, 2023 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV, US*

September 16, 2023 - Levi's® Stadium - Santa Clara, CA, US*

September 23, 2023 - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA, US*

*Ed Sheeran tour support

ABOUT MAISIE PETERS

Engrossed in the world of books, Maisie Peters originally wanted to be an author before realizing she could turn her stories into songs. Having written her first track at just nine years old, she began honing her songwriting skills, crafting the blueprint for her honest, witty, and wholly relatable diary-style songs.

After teaching herself guitar, Maisie took to open mic nights and busking around West-Sussex, using the money to launch a YouTube channel. Over time, she began cultivating what is now one of the most dedicated fanbases in modern pop. Sparking a label bidding war whilst still in school, Maisie eventually signed to Atlantic Records in 2018 and released her debut EP, 'Dressed Too Nice For A Jacket', later that year.

In the years that have followed, Maisie has firmly established herself as one of pop's brightest new talents, racking up over a billion global streams and earning famous fans like Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers and Sam Smith, as well as launching her very own virtual book club, with guests including Annie Lord, Bolu Babalola and Elif Batuman.

2021 saw her sign to Ed Sheeran's Gingerbread Man Records, become one of the youngest musicians in history to write and curate a soundtrack for the second season of Apple TV+'s 'Trying' and follow in the footsteps of Billie Eilish and Megan Thee Stallion as an Apple Music Up Next artist.

The year culminated with the release of her critically-acclaimed debut album, 'You Signed Up For This,' along with breakthrough, high profile appearances on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Kelly Clarkson Show. Running full steam ahead, Maisie went on to sell out her second US headline tour and support Ed Sheeran on his mammoth UK/EU stadium tour, with five more dates confirmed for the North American run later this year.

Photo credit: Alice Moitié