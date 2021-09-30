Magnolia Park Releases Double Singles from New 'Halloween Mixtape'

Epitaph Records has announced the signing of Magnolia Park, a BIPOC pop-punk band hailing from Orlando, Florida. To mark the signing, the six-piece band has shared a new double single spotlighting their emotionally charged hybrid of emo, hip-hop, hardcore, and alt-rock: "Back Home" (whose video also premieres today) and "Tonight" (featuring Epitaph labelmate Lil Lotus).

Both tracks will appear on Magnolia Park's forthcoming "Halloween Mixtape", to be released digitally on October 29.

Made up of lead vocalist Joshua Roberts, guitarists Tristan Torres and Freddie Criales, bassist Jared Kay, drummer Joe Horsham, and keyboardist Vincent Ernst, Magnolia Park have recorded almost all their output to date with Audio Compound producers Andrew Wade and Andy Karpovck. The first iteration of the band formed in 2019, with a mission of inventively fusing genres while increasing inclusivity in the punk world.

An up-close portrait of a long-distance relationship, the new single "Back Home" took shape from a demo created by Ernst (a dual citizen who mainly lives in Germany). The track perfectly encapsulates the potent tension at the heart of Magnolia Park, unfolding in moody guitar work, dreamy textures, thrashing rhythms, and sing-along-ready melodies.

Watch the new music video for "Back Home":

Watch the music video for "Tonight":