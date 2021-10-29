Magnolia Park Release 'Halloween Mixtape'

Orlando pop-punk band Magnolia Park drop Halloween Mixtape on all streaming platforms. The album will be available physically on April 1, 2022. In celebration of the release, the band share the music video for their catchy new single "Liar," directed by Evan Draper.

Named for a park in their hometown, Magnolia Park is made up of lead vocalist Joshua Roberts, guitarists Tristan Torres and Freddie Criales, bassist Jared Kay, drummer Joe Horsham, and keyboardist Vincent Ernst. The band have recorded almost all their output to date with Audio Compound producers Andrew Wade and Andy Karpovck. The first iteration of the band formed in 2019, with a mission of inventively fusing genres while increasing inclusivity in the punk world. "There's not a lot of people of color in our scene, so we want to show everyone that it's okay to look like us and play this kind of music," says Torres. Roberts adds: "We have an amazing opportunity to connect with a lot of people through our music, and we definitely want to use that to make a positive impact.

Lyrically, the band tackle issues they find essential, including marginalization and mental health. "Some of the band members struggle with mental health problems, and a big part of our music is shining a light on that," says Torres. "It's such a crazy world to begin with, and then when you add all the stress of the pandemic and the hatred that so many people are dealing with, it's really easy to feel lost."

Along with providing comfort and connection through their music, Magnolia Park hope to bring a deep sense joy to their audience. "We're all just very down-to-earth people who love making music together," says Kay. "We want our songs to leave people in a better place than they were before, and hopefully make a lasting impression on this generation and those to come."

Listen to the new project here:

Watch the "Liar" music video here: