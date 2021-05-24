Maggie Rose Kicks Off Season 2 of Her 'Salute the Songbird' Podcast

Osiris Media announces the return of Salute the Songbird, a podcast hosted by rock and soul singer Maggie Rose celebrating women in music. Tomorrow, May 25, Osiris will herald the new season with Salute The Songbirds, a concert and episode taped live at City Winery in Nashville with guests from season one: Nicole Atkins, Jillette Johnson, and Kalie Shorr for this special in-the-round discussion and live performance.

The first episode of season two premieres on June 8, with bluegrass singer-songwriter Sierra Hull. Salute the Songbird is one of Osiris Artist Spotlight podcasts, and was developed in partnership with Rose and her manager, Austin Marshall of Starstruck Entertainment.

Salute the Songbird features candid conversations with Rose's female musical heroes about their lives in and out of music, challenging the status quo, and with a desire to offer guidance for young artists starting their careers. Season Two will feature guests such as Grammy nominee Hannah Hooper of Grouplove, Noelle Scaggs of Fitz And The Tantrums, Kelly McCartney host of Record Bin Radio, singer-songwriter Shannon McNally, Grammy nominee Amythyst Kiah, singer-songwriter Valerie June and other female musicians, songwriters, producers, and industry mavens who detail their triumphs, struggles and how they continue to succeed as women in the music industry.

"We're thrilled about the release of season 2 of Salute the Songbird. Maggie's interviews with artists like Ruby Amanfu, Martina McBride, Mickey Guyton, and so many others have taught me a lot about the music industry and the creative process" said RJ Bee, CEO of Osiris Media. "The guests for this season are even more impressive, and Osiris is honored to be bringing these perspectives to passionate music fans."

Osiris Artist Spotlight shows include Moods & Modes with Alex Skolnick; Comes A Time, with Oteil Burbridge and Mike Finoia; Eric Krasno Plus One; Inside the Musicians Brain, with Chris Pandolfi; Touchdowns All Day with Jon Barber.