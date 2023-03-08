Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Maggie Lindemann Puts Her Own Spin On Lizzy McAlpine's 'ceilings' In Honor Of International Women's Day

Maggie is gearing up to head out on her first-ever headline tour in honor of her critically acclaimed debut album SUCKERPUNCH.

Mar. 08, 2023  

In celebration of International Women's Day - and continuing her tradition of releasing covers by female artists that inspire her - Maggie Lindemann has released a cover of Lizzy McAlpine's "ceilings." The acoustic ballad follows her previous covers - No Doubt's 1995 hit single "Just A Girl," Flyleaf's "All Around Me," and Demi Lovato's "La La Land."

On why she chose to cover "ceilings," Maggie stated, "I have been listening to this song nonstop for the last couple months now, I am obsessed with it. I think the melodies and her lyricism are genius. It makes you feel so many different emotions, I just love it. Happy women's history month to all my fellow sad girls, lol."

In other exciting news, Maggie is gearing up to head out on her first-ever headline tour in honor of her critically acclaimed debut album SUCKERPUNCH. The sold-out North American leg kicks off this month on March 21 in San Diego at SOMA and has stops in major markets such as Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Washington D.C., Dallas, and more. She'll continue her AUS/EUR trek in May, with performances at Slam Dunk Fest, Rock im Park, Rock am Ring, as well as a special evening with Machine Gun Kelly in Berlin. All tour dates are listed below and can be found HERE.

SUCKERPUNCH WORLD TOUR DATES

March 21-San Diego, CA-SOMA - Sidestage ! SOLD OUT

March 22-Los Angeles, CA-Echoplex ! SOLD OUT

March 23-San Francisco-Bimbo's 365 Club ! SOLD OUT

March 25-Portland, OR-Hawthorne Theatre ! SOLD OUT

March 26-Seattle, WA-Barboza ! SOLD OUT

March 28-Salt Lake City, UT-The Common Wealth Room ! SOLD OUT

March 30-Denver, CO-Bluebird Theater ! SOLD OUT

April 1-Columbus, OH-A&R Music Bar ! SOLD OUT

April 2-Chicago, IL-Thalia Hall ! SOLD OUT

April 4-Cambridge, MA-The Sinclair ! SOLD OUT

April 6-New York, NY-Irving Plaza ! SOLD OUT

April 7-Washington D.C.-Howard Theatre ! SOLD OUT

April 9-Atlanta, GA-Masquerade - Hell Stage ! SOLD OUT

April 11-Houston, TX-House of Blues Bronze Peacock ! SOLD OUT

April 12-Dallas, TX-House of Blues Cambridge Room ! SOLD OUT

May 4-Melbourne, Australia-Prince Bandroom

May 6-Brisbane, Australia-The Triffid

May 7-Sydney, Australia-Crowbar

May 23-London, UK-O2 Academy Islington # SOLD OUT

May 24-Manchester, UK-Gorilla # SOLD OUT

May 25-Birmingham, UK-O2 Institute Birmingham # SOLD OUT

May 27-Hatfield, UK-Slam Dunk Festival

May 28-Leeds, UK-Slam Dunk Festival

May 30-Paris, FR-Boule Noire # SOLD OUT

May 31-Brussels, BE-La Madeleine # SOLD OUT

June 2-Amsterdam, NL-Melkweg Old Room # SOLD OUT

June 3-Nüanberg, Germany-Rock im Park

June 4-Nürburgaing, Germany-Rock am Ring

June 7-Berlin, Germany-Waldbuhne*

*Maggie supporting Machine Gun Kelly

! with Kailee Morgue as support

# with Beauty School Dropout as support




